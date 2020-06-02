Cristiano Ronaldo Would Charge Staggering $1.14 Million For Just 1 Day's Availability

Apart from his splendid success on the field, Cristiano Ronaldo is one of the richest athletes in the world. Forbes claims that the 35-year-old was the highest-earning male football star in the world, ahead of his arch-rival Lionel Messi. In 2017, a curious Football Leaks book pondered upon the idea of calculating the cost it would need to hire the Portuguese international's availability for a day.

Football Leaks opens up on Cristiano Ronaldo's hiring amount

Football Leaks is a book written by journalists Rafael Buschmann and Michael Wulzinger. The book provides an insight into the cost of hiring Cristiano Ronaldo for a day. This is not about having the Juventus star play for a Sunday league team, just like Brazil legend Kaka did in February this year, but emphasises on Ronaldo's cost for a day of work.

Cristiano Ronaldo estimately charges €1.03 million for a day of work

In 2013, a Saudi Telecom company Mobily struck a deal with Cristiano Ronaldo's Irish image rights company Multisports & Image Management. The deal involved 4.5 hours of the superstar's time. It consisted of a photo-shoot, five signed shirts and two plugs across his social media channels and his representatives charged a staggering €1.03 million ($1.14 million).

Cristiano Ronaldo endorsements include Nike

Cristiano Ronaldo earns enormously, not just through his salaries, but also from the various brands that he endorses. Football Leaks revealed the list of the Cristiano Ronaldo endorsements. The Juventus superstar signed a 10-year deal with Nike, that sees him pocket a basic salary of €16.2 million ($18 million) annually as long as he plays for a category 'A' club. He also receives €4 million ($4.4 million) bonus for any individual award he wins. Apart from Nike, the list of Cristiano Ronaldo endorsements include Electronic Arts, Altice, DAZN, Herbalife and MTG.

Cristiano Ronaldo net worth estimated at €413 million

According to Wealthygorilla, the Cristiano Ronaldo net worth is estimated at €413 million ($460 million). Cristiano Ronaldo, according to Forbes, earned an estimated amount of €97 million ($107 million) last year. This staggering figure can be further split into €54 million ($60 million) in salary that he receives from Juventus and €42 million ($46 million) from various brand endorsements. The Juventus superstar is followed by his arch-rival Lionel Messi. The Argentina international pocketed €93 million ($103 million) last year.

Note: The Cristiano Ronaldo net worth and the Cristiano Ronaldo endorsements details have been sourced from the above-mentioned websites. This website does not guarantee a 100% accuracy of these figures.