Cristiano Ronaldo's Family Forced To Close Down Brazil Restaurant Amidst COVID-19 Crisis

Portuguese international Cristiano Ronaldo has established himself as one of the greatest players in the history of the game and his records speak for itself. Along with his towering presence on the football field, the Juventus star has built an entire business empire off the field with his line of fragrances, types of denim and clothing, underwear, digital agencies, footwear, hotels, gyms, restaurants and more. The CR7 brand has stamped it's across the globe especially with its range of plush Cristiano Ronaldo hotels. However, the Cristiano Ronaldo restaurant in Brazil has been closed down amidst the coronavirus crisis.

Cristiano Ronaldo family forced to shut Cristiano Ronaldo restaurant due to coronavirus pandemic

The Cristiano Ronaldo family on Friday announced that the Cristiano Ronaldo restaurant, Casa Aveiro, will be shut down due to the ongoing Coronavirus crisis. The Cristiano Ronaldo restaurant based in Gramado in Brazil was run by the former Real Madrid star's mother Dolores Aveiro and sister Kátia and specialized in Portuguese cuisine. The food served was known to be inspired for Funchal, Madeira Island, which happens to be the Cristiano Ronaldo hometown.

In an Instagram post by the Cristiano Ronaldo hotels Casa Aveiro's official page, the Cristiano Ronaldo family regretfully informed their customers the closure of the food joint. The post asked their loyal customers to keep following them on the social media and the news was confirmed by Cristiano Ronaldo's in-law Alexandre Bertolucci Júnior. Speaking to Portuguese newspaper Correio do Povo, he confirmed that the decision to close the Cristiano Ronaldo restaurant in Gramado was taken due to the coronavirus pandemic.

The Cristiano Ronaldo restaurant was shut down for two months due to the ongoing lockdown in place to prevent the spread of the coronavirus pandemic. Alexandre confirmed that once the situation is back to normal, a new venture will be in place instead of the Cristiano Ronaldo restaurant.

Cristiano Ronaldo returns to Juventus training

After spending more than two months in quarantine at the Cristiano Ronaldo hometown of Funchal, the Juventus forward returned to Italy to join his teammates for training. The former Manchester United star had to quarantine himself for two weeks after flying in with his family, before resuming training. The five-time Ballon D'or winner will be back on the field soon with Serie A action likely to resume in June, starting with the four postponed matches on the weekend of June 20-21.

The Coppa Italia final will be played on June 17 in Rome, with the first leg of the semi-final already completed. AC Milan drew with Juventus 1-1 and Napoli won at Inter Milan 1-0. Juventus hold a slender one-point lead over high-flyers Lazio and the Serie A resumption will provide a fascinating title chase for football fans across the globe.

