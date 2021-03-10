Cristiano Ronaldo's Below-par Performance Vs Porto Summed Up In Twitter Compilation: Watch

Italian giants Juventus’ struggle was again on the fore following their debacle against FC Porto in the Champions League round of 16. Club icon Cristiano Ronaldo has been called out for his below-par performance over the two-legged tie as Juventus failed to edge past their opponents into the competition’s quarter-final for the second time in a row. A video compilation of the five-time Ballon d’Or winner’s embarrassing display has now gone viral on social media.

Cristiano Ronaldo vs Porto: Fan highlights Portuguese's sub-par performance

Juventus had a daunting task at the Allianz Stadium following their 2-1 defeat in the first leg. Ronaldo was not influential in that game as well. With a goal deficit on aggregate already, the Bianconeri conceded early in the second leg. Sergio Oliveira struck from the spot after a foul from Merih Demiral resulted in a penalty.

Federico Chiesa equalised in the second half with Ronaldo providing a crucial assist. But his role in the game apart from the assist was below par. A Twitter user has compiled his struggling moves in the game into a two-minute-long video to suggest his liability for the Turin based outfit.

The video begins with one of Ronaldo's misplaced cross from the left flank, followed by a number of back passes after failing to move up the field. Poor ball control, misplaced passes and failed dribbles are some of the key highlights of the Cristiano Ronaldo compilation from the Juventus vs Porto clash. Moreover, the former Real Madrid superstar struggled particularly in the first half, as he failed to register even a single shot on target.

Juventus vs Porto: Ronaldo blamed for Oliveira's winner

Meanwhile, Chiesa doubled the lead in the game as he headed home following a thrilling cross from Juan Cuadrado. The aggregate score was even until the 90th minute, resulting in an extra-time play. It was Oliveira who struck a set-piece to score for his side in the 115th minute.

The five-time Ballon d'Or winner has been called out for his role in FC Porto's winner. Notably, Ronaldo was among the three players to form the defensive wall during the freekick. The Portuguese forward could be seen turning his back at the time of the set-piece with Oliveira striking a low shot past Ronaldo's widely opened feet.

UCL Results: Porto make it to final eight on away-goal rule

Although Adrien Rabiot pulled back one goal to equal up the aggregate score 4-4, the Portuguese outfit went on to progress in the quarter-final courtesy of the away-goal lead. This is the first time since 2006 that Ronaldo will not be playing in the quarter-final for the second successive season. Moreover, Juventus have failed to move past the quarter-final since the arrival of the 36-year-old from Real Madrid in 2018.

Image courtesy: Champions League Twitter