Cristiano Ronaldo's Best Goal Of Portugal Career Denied During World Cup Qualifiers: WATCH

Records were tumbled during Portugal vs Luxembourg Group A World Cup qualifiers match with Cristiano Ronaldo led Portugal coming out winners with a comfortable 5-0 margin. Cristiano Ronaldo's hat trick and goals from Bruno Fernandes and Jao Palhinha ensured their team's victory and also keep them one point behind the current Group A table-toppers Serbia on the points table. Portugal vs Luxembourg match also witnessed Cristiano Ronaldo producing a magical goal only to be denied by Luxembourg goalkeeper Moris.

World Cup Qualifiers: Cristiano Ronaldo denied an incredible goal

The moment we are talking about came in the 68th minute of Portugal vs Luxembourg match. The Manchester United star perfectly controlled the cross inside the box and while the ball was airborne, the striker produced a stunning overhead kick that looked like going to the back of the net. However, Luxembourg's goalkeeper Anthony Moris produced an absolute world-class save to deny Ronaldo's effort. Here's the video of Cristiano Ronaldo's bicycle kick effort

Recap of Portugal vs Luxembourg match

The match started with Portugal setting the pace after Cristiano Ronaldo opened the scoring in the 8th minute of the match after a foul on Bernardo Silva by Sebastian Thill, though replays appeared to show the contact came outside the box. Portugal doubled the lead in the 13th minute with Ronaldo being fouled by Luxembourg goalkeeper Anthony Moris. The striker did convert his first attempt but was forced to take it a second time as Andre Silva was judged to be encroaching in the area.

Five minutes later, Portugal went 3-0 ahead with Cristiano Ronaldo's Manchester United teammate, Bruno Fernandes, finding the back of the net following good work from Bernardo Silva. Midfielder Joao Palhinha added his name to the scoresheet netting in the fourth goal for the team from the corner which resulted from Cristiano Ronaldo's overhead kick effort which was saved by the keeper. The match was rounded of by Cristiano Ronaldo who netted his 10th hattrick for his country -- and his first in over two years -- just three minutes from time with a header from close range, assisted by Ruben Neves.