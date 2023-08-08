Cristiano Ronaldo's Net Worth Revealed, Al-Nassr Stalwart's Brand Value Scales New Heights

Cristiano Ronaldo is a household name all over the world. The former Manchester United forward secured a lucrative contract with Al-Nassr as he signed for the Saudi Pro League outfit at the start of this year. The Portuguese international stands tall when it comes to gracing the field on numerous occasions as he has been an inspiration both on and off the field. But what is Cristiano Ronaldo's net worth?

What is Cristiano Ronaldo's net worth

As per a report by Bengaluru based StockGro, the 38 year old has an astonishing net worth of 4124 crores, more than four times of Virat Kohli. Over the years Ronaldo has been a part of esteemed football clubs which has allowed him to garner fat paychecks. He earns to the tune of 380 crores from his onfield income mainly due to his Al-Nassr deal.

Ronaldo is the most followed person on Instagram with a follower count of 599 million. He charges a mindboggling 19 crore for per post on the social media site. He endorses some of the most famous brands with the likes of Unilever and Nike and takes home more than 450 crore.

He has also invested in startups like Mobito and FanCraze which allows him to rake in the big bucks. When it comes to real estate properties, he owns properties in Portugal which is worth 173 crore while his mansion in Madeira is worth 79 crore. He also has a state of the art apartment in the Trump Tower, NewYork which has a value of 152 crore.

Ronaldo has also launched several brands including Insparya and Pestana CR7 chain of hotels. Some of the posh vehicles include Bugatti Veyron and Lamborghini Aventador while he also flies in his own private jet which is worth $25-30 million.