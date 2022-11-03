'We Are United': Cristiano Ronaldo's Strong Message Ahead Of Europa League Match In Spain

Manchester United's Europa League campaign has been going well so far as they occupy the second spot in Group E. The Red Devils are currently in Spain to face group leaders Real Sociedad. United will be entering the match knowing that anything less than a two-goal victory over their La Liga opponents will see them finish second in their group. Star forward Cristiano Ronaldo took to social media and sent out a strong message to his teammates ahead of the Real Sociedad clash.

Europa League: Cristiano Ronaldo's special message for Manchester United teammates

The Portuguese superstar (Ronaldo) has a phenomenal goalscoring record in Spain and manager Erik Ten Hag will be hoping that his forward will be able to replicate his form in this all-important clash. Despite the recent incidents, Ronaldo is fully focused on helping his team take the top spot in the group. Taking to Instagram, Ronaldo sent out a message Alongside a picture of himself in training, the 37-year-old wrote "Back to Spain, with the mind always set on winning and our full focus on getting the first place in our group. Let's go, Devils! We are United!"

Manchester United and Real Sociedad's current form

Talking about the Manchester United vs Real Sociedad upcoming match, the Old Trafford outfit will look to even the score after losing the match to the same opponent at home. On the other hand, Real Sociedad knows that a win or a draw would see them top the group. Speaking about the form in the competition, Real Sociedad has so far won all five matches and will look to do a double over Manchester United on their home ground to finish the group stage with a perfect record. On the other hand, Manchester United are three points adrift of Real Sociedad, having won four of their five games so far.

Coming to the domestic form, Real Sociedad and Manchester United are close to top four and both teams are currently fifth in their league standings after amassing a shade over 20 points. The last weekend saw Manchester United beating West Ham United at the weekend, while Real Sociedad lost 0-2 to Real Betis. With the top spot up for grabs expect the match to be a hard-fought contest.