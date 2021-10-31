Last Updated:

Cristiano Ronaldo's New Record Against Spurs Has Amazing Coincidence With Didier Drogba

Cristiano Ronaldo coincidentally has achieved a new feat which is similar to that of former Chelsea great Didier Drogba against the same opposition i.e. Spurs

Cristiano Ronaldo has been scoring goals consistently for both Portugal as well as Manchester United for the past few months and in the process has also shattered some individual records at the club and international levels as well. Lately, Ronaldo made history yet again by equaling another football icon's record.

Cristiano Ronaldo achieved this feat during Manchester United's away Premier League fixture against Tottenham Hotspur at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium on Saturday.

Tottenham vs Manchester United: Cristiano Ronaldo equals THIS unique record of Didier Drogba

During the Tottenham vs Manchester United EPL fixture on Saturday, Cristiano Ronaldo made another record on his name when he netted the very first goal of the contest in the 39th minute. Not only did he break the deadlock after successfully finding the back of the net but also ended up equaling former Ivory Coast and Chelsea striker Didier Drogba's record. 

'CR7' who was aged 36 years and 267 days on Saturday thus ended up becoming the oldest player to both score and assist a goal in a Premier League match since Didier Drogba had achieved this feat back in December 2014. Coincidentally, the Chelsea great was also aged 36y 267d and had achieved the feat against the same opposition i.e. Spurs.

This news was confirmed by the Premier League on their official Twitter handle.

Even the passionate football enthusiasts came forward to laud the 2016 Euro Cup winner on his new achievement. Here are some of the reactions.

Tottenham vs Manchester United

After their demoralising 0-5 loss to Liverpool at Old Trafford last weekend, the 'Red Devils' visited the City of Manchester to rediscover their rhythm with a win and they did that in style. Man United kept the home team at bay and Cristiano Ronaldo drew first blood for them just a few minutes before the halftime break.

The Spurs tried their level best to regroup and make amends in the second half but that was not to be as the visiting team were too good for them. Tottenham Hotspur could never find the back of the net even once but that was not the case with Manchester United as Uruguayan striker Edison Cavani netted one in the 64th minute and English forward Marcus Rashford (86') completed the formalities by scoring the third and final goal for his team as Man Utd registered a convincing 3-0 win.

By the virtue of this morale-boosting performance, Manchester United now find themselves at the fifth spot in the Premier League 2021/22 points table with five victories from 10 matches and 17 points to their tally.

