Cristiano Ronaldo's Portugal Teammates Copy His Diet To 'replicate' Him On Field

Cristiano Ronaldo's international teammate Jose Fonte said that most of the players in the Portuguese dressing room copy the 36-year-old's diet in the hope to replicate his form on the field. Fonte, while speaking to talkSPORT, said they always look at what Ronaldo is eating to keep himself healthy and fit so they could follow the same process and try and replicate that on the field. Fonte further revealed what Ronaldo eats when he is training with the team. Fonte said Ronaldo likes eating healthy stuff, including eggs, sweet potatoes, broccoli, and quinoas.

Fonte added that Ronaldo does eat some fried and unhealthy food occasionally, especially fried eggs, and steak with fries. "As a rule, he eats nice and clean, you know the nice quinoas and all this healthy stuff. A lot of eggs, sweet potatoes, the broccoli, he's into that. I've seen him eating a little bit of everything," Fonte was quoted by the sports radio station.

Earlier, Manchester United goalkeeper Lee Grant had said that players at the club copy Ronaldo's eating habits in order to keep themselves as fit as the legendary footballer. Grant also revealed that the rest of the teammates are sometimes too scared to eat dessert in front of Ronaldo because he has the most "cleanest plate" one can imagine. Grant said that players look up to Ronaldo and strive to emulate his lifestyle by avoiding junk food. According to Grant, the entire squad was having dinner together at the team hotel the day before Ronaldo's first match, and players simply refused to eat brownie and custard after seeing the Portuguese attacker's plate filled with healthy food.

Ronaldo's return to Man Utd

Ronaldo had a great start to his second spell at United as the Portuguese superstar's stellar performance saw him win the award ahead of Manchester City's Joao Cancelo, Chelsea's Antonio Rudiger, Newcastle United's Allan Saint-Maximin, Liverpool's Mohamed Salah, and Watford's Ismaila Sarr. Ronaldo scored a brace (two goals in one match) in his very first game for United since the reunion in September. Ronaldo scored two goals against Newcastle in that game and then followed that up by scoring an equaliser against West Ham.

(Image: ManUtd/Twitter)