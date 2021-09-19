Cristiano Ronaldo's Salary At Manchester United Revealed; Net Worth Stands At $500m

Cristiano Ronaldo sensationally returned to Manchester United this summer, 12 years after leaving Old Trafford for Real Madrid in 2009. Following his nine-year stint at the La Liga giants from 2009 to 2018, he joined Juventus until the summer of 2021.

Although Ronaldo reportedly took a slight pay cut to join the Red Devils this past transfer window, he is still the highest-earning player in the Premier League. Prior to Ronaldo's arrival, Manchester City midfielder Kevin De Bruyne was believed to be the highest earner, with a reported salary of £380,000 per week.

Cristiano Ronaldo's salary at Manchester United

According to reports from the Daily Mail, Cristiano Ronaldo's salary at Manchester United is a staggering £385,000 per week. The Portuguese international reportedly took a £6 million pay cut to join the Red Devils after leaving Juventus, where he is believed to have earned £500,000 per week. However, it is believed that Ronaldo's agent, Jorge Mendes, had attempted to negotiate a salary of £20m per year. As per the latest break-up quoted by the Daily Mail, the five-time Ballon d'Or winner is believed to earn an initial £13 million (€15m/$18m) with add-ons of up to £7m (€8m/$9m).

Cristiano Ronaldo's net worth

Cristiano Ronaldo's net worth is believed to be a whopping $500m (£363m). Most of his net worth can be attributed to the jaw-dropping salary he earns at Manchester United, and his various endorsement and sponsorship deals. Moreover, according to Forbes' 2021 list of the highest-paid athletes in the world, the Portuguese international was ranked the third-highest. The 36-year old had combined earnings of $170m as a result of his earnings on the pitch.

Highest earners in Premier League

The duo of Cristiano Ronaldo and Kevin De Bruyne are followed by David De Gea when it comes to top earners in the Premier League. The Manchester United goalkeeper reportedly earns a wage of £375,000 per week. He is followed by the Manchester City duo of Jack Grealish and Raheem Sterling, who reportedly earn £300,000 a week

Disclaimer: The above Cristiano Ronaldo salary and net worth are sourced from various websites and media reports. The website does not guarantee a 100% accuracy of the figures.

(Image: AP)