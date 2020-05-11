Cristiano Ronaldo's Training And Diet Plan That Helped Juventus Star Keep Fit In Lockdown

Juventus talisman Cristiano Ronaldo recently returned to Italy following a two-month stint in Madeira where he kept a fair distance from the rest of the world. The 'Cristiano Ronaldo fitness' news was all over social media during the time the Portugal skipper remained in quarantine. The five-time Ballon d'Or winner stuck to the disciplined Cristiano Ronaldo diet plan as well which saw him remain in shape during the coronavirus lockdown.

Cristiano Ronaldo quarantine in Madeira: Cristiano Ronaldo fitness regime

A rather gruelling Cristiano Ronaldo fitness regime ensured the Juventus star remained in top condition throughout the lockdown. The Cristiano Ronaldo fitness updates on social media kept fans well aware of what the 35-year-old was up to during his time in quarantine. Here is a little sneak peek into the Cristiano Ronaldo fitness regime that was optimised by the use of weights and specialised training equipment to keep his muscles in check.

Cristiano Ronaldo fitness updates: Outdoor training sessions

Cristiano Ronaldo boosted his fitness by training outdoors as well during the lockdown. In fact, the five-time Champions League winner also influenced his partner Georgina Rodriguez to remain in shape during the lockdown. Ronaldo was also spotted at a local training ground in Madeira but received heavy criticism for breaking lockdown rules set by the authorities.

Cristiano Ronaldo quarantine: Cristiano Ronaldo diet plan

By staying committed to his fitness routine, the Cristiano Ronaldo diet plan also aided the star attacker to keep in shape during his time in quarantine. Ronaldo revealed he followed a strict high-protein diet and drank plenty of water following a workout. The Juventus superstar is reportedly a big fan of fish and eggs but also incorporates fruits and vegetables into his diet to remain in top condition.

Cristiano Ronaldo quarantine: Cristiano Ronaldo family time

Although Ronaldo keeps himself busy with extreme workout sessions and following strict diet plans, the Portuguese star remained a family fan throughout his time in quarantine. Ronaldo's fitness might have remained in check but he opted for a new haircut during the quarantine, trusting partner Georgina with the trimming machine. Ronaldo also spent time with his kids making sure that he was a role model at home as well.

