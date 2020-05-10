How Lionel Messi's Coca-Cola Addiction Almost Cost Him Barcelona Dream

Lionel Messi is arguably one of the greatest footballers to grace the sport. However, reports claim that the Lionel Messi Coca-Cola addiction almost destroyed the Argentine's career even before it began. Lionel Messi rose through the ranks of Barcelona's La Masia academy but needed a crucial intervention for his affinity of fizzy drinks at the time. The Lionel Messi Coca-Cola addiction was one of the few guilty pleasures of the six-time Ballon d'Or winner while playing at Barcelona's famed La Masia academy.

Lionel Messi Coca-Cola addiction at Barcelona

The Barcelona captain recently returned to training on Friday after a two-month stint in lockdown. Lionel Messi looked sharp and prepared to guide his team towards the Spanish top-flight title once the season resumes. Things could have been different, though, for the man with 10 LaLiga medals had Lionel Messi continued his lifestyle of consuming junk food and aerated drinks. Coca-Cola, in particular, was reportedly Messi's favourite drink during his teenage years

In fact, the Lionel Messi Coca-Cola addiction had gotten to a point where the footballer was forced to consult a nutritionist. Barcelona needed to take emergency action and removed the vending machines from the training grounds after strict orders from Pep Guardiola. Messi was reported to have despised leafy salads and healthy foods and would 'walk away' when it was placed in front of him. Lionel Messi, by his own admission, spoke to La Cornisa TV explaining how ate badly for many years with chocolates, fizzy drinks and sugary snacks making him feel unwell during games. However, the 32-year-old now takes good care of himself by eating healthy foods and meats with results of his diet change more than evident.

Messi LaLiga stats: Messi vs Ronaldo debate

6 - Barcelona's Lionel Messi is the only LaLiga player scored at least six goals from direct free-kicks in each of two different seasons in the 21st Century (2017/18 and 2018/19). Master. pic.twitter.com/mUpHPfRfvt — OptaJose (@OptaJose) April 6, 2020

The long-standing Messi vs Ronaldo debate appears nowhere close to a conclusion. The two have won the Ballon d'Or 11 times in the past 12 years. However, in close observation with the Lionel Messi LaLiga stats, Ronaldo has been left some way behind the Argentine's 438 goals in the Spanish top flight. Messi also holds the record for the most LaLiga assists with 181 credited to his name.

