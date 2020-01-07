Peter Crouch Addresses Rumours That He's Behind The 'tree' Costume On The Masked Singer

Former Liverpool and Tottenham Hotspur forward Peter Crouch enjoyed much success during a long and distinguished footballing career across the United Kingdom. Crouch also accumulated 42 caps for the England international men's team and scored 22 goals in the process.

After hanging up his boots post a spell with Burnley last season, Peter Crouch has served as a guest commentator and analyst across various media outlets in England and abroad as well. The former footballer was an interesting figure in British football during his playing days.

Recent headlines in UK claimed that the former Portsmouth striker was the latest celebrity on England's version of popular American reality show - The Masked Singer. The show is modelled on a central theme which sees celebrities singing anonymously behind outlandish costumes. It draws an average audience of 5.5 million viewers across the United Kingdom per episode.

The Masked Singer keeps the identities of its singing celebrities closely guarded by disguising them as butterflies, octopuses, ducks and the like.

Peter Crouch, the singing tree?

Peter Crouch dismissed claims that he is the 'tree' on The Masked Singer UK

I can confirm I am not a singing tree — Peter Crouch (@petercrouch) January 5, 2020

Peter Crouch took to Twitter as he claimed that he wasn’t the tall contestant on the latest episode of the show. When you think of it, all the obvious signs are pointing to Peter Crouch being the 'tree'.

Famous pop singer Rita Ora also speculated that the identity of the masked celebrity (who was disguised as a tree) was none other than Peter Crouch. The 29-year-old Let You Love Me singer was convinced it was the former England talisman due to the considerable height of the individual.

Peter Crouch was untouchable at the peak of his career in England

Throwing it back to 2012, Peter Crouch has scored some beauties 🤩 pic.twitter.com/x0zqJEnON8 — NBC Sports Soccer (@NBCSportsSoccer) January 1, 2020

