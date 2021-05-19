CRY Vs ARS Dream11: Crystal Palace Vs Arsenal Prediction, Team And Top Picks

Crystal Palace will next lock horns with Arsenal in the Premier League at Selhurst Park Stadium. The game is scheduled to kick off at 7:00 PM local time on Wednesday, May 19 (11:30 PM IST). Here is a look at the CRY vs ARS Dream11 prediction, top picks and our CRY vs ARS Dream11 team for the much-awaited Premier League encounter.

CRY vs ARS preview

Crystal Palace have had a poor season so far but have recently seen an uptick in form. The Eagles have won two of their previous three league games (1L), a run that included a win against an impressive Aston Villa side. Even though Roy Hodgson's men have nothing to play for, the players will hope to deliver a strong performance for their manager, who will be retiring at the end of the season.

Similarly, Arsenal have had a disastrous Premier League campaign so far but arrive into this game on the back of decent form. The Gunners have won three of their previous five league games (1D 1L), a run that included an impressive win over a strong Chelsea side. Mikel Arteta's men are currently tenth in the Premier League standings and will want to finish the disappointing season on a high.

CRY vs ARS predicted starting line-ups

Crystal Palace: Jack Butland; Tyrick Mitchell, Gary Cahill, Cheikhou Kouyate, Joel Ward; James McCarthy, Jeffrey Schlupp, Eberechi Eze; Wilfried Zaha, Andros Townsend, Christian Benteke

Arsenal: Bernd Leno; Kieran Tierney, Gabriel, Rob Holding, Calum Chambers; Dani Ceballos, Thomas Partey; Alexandre Lacazette, Emile Smith-Rowe, Bukayo Saka; Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang

CRY vs ARS top picks

Crystal Palace: Eberechi Eze, Wilfried Zaha, Christian Benteke

Arsenal: Bukayo Saka; Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang, Alexandre Lacazette

CRY vs ARS Dream11 team

Goalkeeper: Bernd Leno

Defenders: Kieran Tierney, Rob Holding, Joel Ward

Midfielders: Eberechi Eze, Wilfried Zaha, Bukayo Saka, Emile Smith-Rowe

Forwards: Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang, Alexandre Lacazette, Christian Benteke

CRY vs ARS Dream11 prediction

Considering the recent form of the two teams, our prediction is that this match will end all square.

Note: The above CRY vs ARS Dream11 prediction, CRY vs ARS match prediction, and top picks are based on our own analysis. The CRY vs ARS Dream11 team and CRY vs ARS Dream11 top picks does not guarantee a positive result.