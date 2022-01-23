Crystal Palace Vs Liverpool Live Stream: How To Watch Premier League In India, UK & US?

After a disappointing 1-1 draw against Brighton in their previous game, Crystal Palace will next host Premier League title-contenders Liverpool at Selhurst Park Stadium. The match is scheduled to commence live at 7:30 PM IST on Sunday, January 23.

Ahead of what promises to be an exciting encounter in England's top flight, here is a look at how to watch Premier League live in India, the UK and the US, the Crystal Palace vs Liverpool live stream details and an update of the latest standings.

Crystal Palace vs Liverpool live stream details in India

Fans wondering how to watch the Premier League clash live in India can tune in to the Star Sports network, which has the official broadcasting rights in the country. As for the Crystal Palace vs Liverpool live stream, fans can tune into the Disney+ Hotstar app or Jio TV. Meanwhile, live scores of the match can be tracked on the social media handles of both teams and the Premier League.

𝑻𝑯𝑨𝑻 Lallana injury-time winner

𝑻𝑯𝑶𝑺𝑬 touchline celebrations #OnThisDay in 2016, a nine-goal thriller at Norwich 😮 pic.twitter.com/c7hKYs6G9c — Liverpool FC (@LFC) January 23, 2022

How to watch Premier League live in the UK?

Fans wondering how to watch the Premier League live in the UK can tune in to Sky Sports Premier League. As for the Crystal Palace vs Liverpool live stream, fans can tune into the SkyGO app. The PL match is scheduled to commence live at 3:00 PM BST on January 23.

Crystal Palace vs Liverpool live stream details in the US

Fans in the United States wondering how to watch Premier League live can tune in to the NBC Sports network. As for the Crystal Palace vs Liverpool live stream, fans can tune into FuboTV. The PL match is scheduled to commence live at 9:00 AM ET on January 23.

It was a BIG performance on our last trip to Selhurst Park 💪⚽️ #CRYLIV pic.twitter.com/H9mRrVlW1T — Liverpool FC (@LFC) January 23, 2022

Liverpool can reduce Man City's lead in PL with a win

Since Manchester City dropped points against Southampton with a 1-1 draw, second-placed Liverpool have an opportunity to reduce the Citizens' lead to nine points (with a game in hand) with a win over Crystal Palace. Meanwhile, a victory for the Eagles could take them in the top half of the Premier League table, ahead of tenth-placed Aston Villa, having played a match more.