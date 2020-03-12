Daniele Rugani Coronavirus Test Report 'positive', Juventus Advise against Panic: Report

On Wednesday, Juventus announced that defender Daniele Rugani has been tested positive for coronavirus. The club released a statement that noted despite testing positive, Rugani is currently 'asymptomatic'. However, the statement further read that the club is 'currently activating all the isolation procedures required by law, including those who have had contact with him.'

Daniel Rugani coronavirus: Daniele Rugani Instagram post

You will have read the news and that's why I want to reassure all those who are worrying about me, I'm fine. At this moment, however, I feel even more the duty to thank all the doctors and nurses who are struggling in hospitals to face this emergency. I urge everyone to respect the rules because this virus makes no distinctions! Let's do it for ourselves, for our loved ones and for those around us. - Daniele Rugani thanks fans via social media

Daniele Rugani coronavirus: Daniele Rugani positive but Juventus advise against panic

Daniele Rugani, 25, has played only seven times for Juventus this season, having last played in a 2-1 win over SPAL on February 22. However, the defender was on the bench on Sunday night (Monday IST) during Juventus' 2-0 win over Serie A rivals Inter Milan. This has sent both the clubs into a frenzy with both looking to cautiously approach the situation.

Inter Milan subsequently released a statement to notify that all competitive activities of the club will be suspended for the time being. Inter's Europa League Round of 16 clash against Getafe was postponed by UEFA.

Daniele Rugani coronavirus: Players with coronavirus include NBA's Rudy Gobert

Despite being a bit-part player all season, Rugani had been training with the Juventus first team. It is believed that the player was training with the first team on Tuesday. Serie A is suspended till April 3. However, Juventus will still be due for the Champions League clash against Lyon next week. However, amidst Rugani testing positive for coronavirus, the Round of 16 second-leg clash could possibly be postponed by UEFA. Players with coronavirus include NBA star Rudy Gobert.

This was Daniele Rugani 3 days ago.

Today he has tested positive for Coronavirus.



That’s him and his fellow footballers of Juventus. Including Cristiano Ronaldo.



Scientists believe the virus can be transmitted even BEFORE the infected person shows any symptoms.



Pray for Juve. pic.twitter.com/4kCQi32sKu — #OurFavOnlineDoc 🛂 (@DrOlufunmilayo) March 11, 2020

Daniele Rugani coronavirus: Italy under lockdown

With coronavirus spreading thick and fast in Europe, Italy still remains the most affected country after China. Multiple reports suggest Italy has more than 12,000 confirmed cases with a death toll close to 850. Under such dire circumstances, the Italian government and medical agencies are reportedly taking increased measures to contain the outbreak - one of them being the closure of all shops except food stores and pharmacies.

The fate of Serie A has been put into serious doubts with the Italian football federation admitting that there might not be a conclusion to Serie A this season. A playoff method to determine the winner, declaring the winner as the current points table stands and having no winners are some of the different theories put forth by the media and experts.

