Cristiano Ronaldo Returns To Juventus Training After Mother's Health Problem

Football News

Juventus star Cristiano Ronaldo has returned to the team training after travelling to Madeira to be with his ailing mother. His mother had suffered a stroke.

Cristiano Ronaldo

Juventus star Cristiano Ronaldo has returned to training after visiting his ailing mother in Madeira, Portugal. The five-time Ballon d’Or winner had to rush back to his country after his mother Dolores Aveiro suffered a stroke and had to be rushed to the hospital for further treatment.

Cristiano Ronaldo returns to Juventus after his mother's health scare

It was earlier reported that Dolores Aveiro was rushed to Dr Nelio Mendonca Hospital in Madeira, 5 AM local time after a mild stroke. Ever since the news of her stroke broke out, fans all over the world took to social media to offer their prayers. Cristiano Ronaldo’s former club Sporting Lisbon also wished a speedy recovery to Aveiro. It is reported that she is still associated with the Portuguese club as its ambassador.

Cristiano Ronaldo returns to Juventus: Player provides mother's health update

Cristiano Ronaldo provided an update on his mother’s health. He also thanked his fans for their affection towards his family. Dolores Aveiro has a history of medical issues. She has been diagnosed with cancer on two occasions in the past. The Portuguese international even donated £100,000 to construct a cancer unit where his mother was treated.

Cristiano Ronaldo returns to Juventus amid 'Serie A coronavirus' threats 

Cristiano Ronaldo returned to Juventus at a time when the country is reeling under intense pressure from the spread of coronavirus. It is reported that more than 100 people have died after contracting the virus. The Italian government has decided that all games be played behind closed doors in order to avoid large congregations for the next one month.

Serie A coronavirus threats: Juventus give Cristiano Ronaldo an update on coronavirus

Juventus have spoken to Cristiano Ronaldo about the coronavirus outbreak. The club have banned the joint training session between the first team and the Under-23 squad after certain players of the Under-23 squad were tested positive for the virus. The club have also banned museum and stadium tours considering the outbreak.

