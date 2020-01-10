David Beckham Surprises Young Player Who Signed For Inter Miami With INCREDIBLE Gesture

Robbie Robinson was roped in by Inter Miami CF in the MLS Super Draft earlier this week. Considering that they were new entrants into the MLS, Inter Miami were handed the first pick in the MLS Super Draft. It was perhaps fitting, then, that David Beckham’s MLS team chose to rope in Robbie Robinson, a MAC Hermann Trophy winner and the ACC Offensive Player of the Year.

While the move could have come as a surprise for Robbie Robinson, that surprise was trumped by what Inter Miami president David Beckham had in store for him.

Also Read | Premier League Matchday 22 Preview: Liverpool Face Off Against Harry Kane-less Spurs

“That was crazy. I had no idea that was happening. I’m talking to a guy I’ve been watching my whole life."#SuperDraft reactions from Robinson & Nealis:https://t.co/Lrcya0N0W0 — Inter Miami CF (@InterMiamiCF) January 9, 2020

David Beckham surprises Inter Miami’s first-overall pick in the 2020 MLS SuperDraft

Robbie Robinson was still celebrating being roped in by MLS debutants Inter Miami when he was handed an iPad to take a Skype call. With no idea who was on the other end of the call, Robbie Robinson took the iPad. Much to his surprise, the caller turned out to be Inter Miami president David Beckham.

“That was crazy. I had no idea that was happening. My coach came out with the iPad and David Beckham was on the screen and I was like, ‘What is this?’ I couldn’t hear and then I was like, ‘Wow, I’m talking to a guy I’ve been watching my whole life.’ It was a crazy experience and I’ll remember it my whole life and can’t wait to start working for all of them.” - Robbie Robinson on David Beckham's surprise call

Also Read | Inter Miami CF: David Beckham's Team Signs Former Bundesliga Striker Jerome Kiesewetter

Number one pick is taking his talents to South Beach. 🏖️



Robbie Robinson // #SuperDraft by @adidassoccer pic.twitter.com/7pAsuboYIX — Major League Soccer (@MLS) January 9, 2020

Robinson received the surprise call from David Beckham while situated at Clemson University during the draft. His family members, coaches and teammates were also present when David Beckham welcomed him to the club on the call.

David Beckham’s Inter Miami also roped in 2019 NCAA Division I Men’s champion full-back Dylan Nealis, 21, from Georgetown University with the third overall pick.

Also Read | Inter Miami: All You Need To Know About David Beckham's MLS Team

Speaking after the announcement of the signing of the young duo, Inter Miami’s Sporting Director Paul McDonough said that Robbie Robinson and Dylan Nealis will now bring offensive and defensive depth to the Inter Miami roster. He also praised Nealis, saying that he was a promising young player and that they look forward to watching him play in an Inter Miami jersey in the upcoming season. Interestingly, Inter Miami have also been linked with a move for wantaway Real Madrid winger Gareth Bale.

Also Read | Inter Miami: David Beckham's Team To Play First Home Game Against LA Galaxy