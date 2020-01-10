Premier League Matchday 22 Preview: Liverpool Face Off Against Harry Kane-less Spurs

After a flurry of games in the festive period, Premier League sides were finally afforded some time to recover from the fixture pile-up. This weekend, Premier League sides return to action. Chelsea will look to arrest their disappointing form at home when Burnley make the trip to Stamford Bridge this weekend. However, Tottenham vs Liverpool is arguably the most eye-catching game of Premier League Matchday 22.

Also Read | Sir Alex Ferguson Gets Humiliated By United's Performance, Snubs City Officials

Premier League fixtures: Aston Villa host Manchester City, Crystal Palace host Arsenal

A tweet after the Manchester derby earlier this week read: "De Bruyne not only turned the desperate Phil Jones, but rifled through his pockets, deleted his Netflix watchlist and changed the default language on his phone to Mandarin". Such was Kevin De Bruyne's impact in Manchester City's 3-1 win over rivals Manchester United that Twitter was left in awe of the Belgian. Pep Guardiola will hope that De Bruyne continues that rich vein of form when Manchester City make the trip to Villa Park on Sunday.

Mikel Arteta's Arsenal travel to Selhurst Park to face Roy Hodgson's Crystal Palace. Arsenal have been impressive under Mikel Arteta in their four games under the former Manchester City assistant coach. A win over Crystal Palace could see Arsenal leapfrog Crystal Palace in the table. Hector Bellerin is being assessed ahead of the game, while Kieran Tierney and Rob Holding miss out through injuries. Mikel Arteta waxed lyrical about Palace's talisman Wilfried Zaha in his pre-match press conference. However, with a shortage of full-backs, Mikel Arteta will have to come up with a plan to keep Zaha at bay with the help of Ainsley Maitland-Niles, who could continue at right-back for the Gunners.

Also Read | Arsenal Boss Arteta Not Expecting 'Big Things' In Transfer Window

A BIG goal from the skipper against this weekend's opponents 🤩#ThrowbackThursday | #LFC pic.twitter.com/qjNf9Dimzt — Liverpool FC (@LFC) January 9, 2020

Premier League fixtures: Tottenham vs Liverpool

Arguably the biggest game of the weekend will see Harry Kane miss out on Liverpool's visit to the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium. Tottenham confirmed that Kane will need surgery in order to repair a ruptured tendon in his left hamstring, which could mean that the England international could be out for close to three months. Meanwhile, Liverpool will look to notch up their 20th win in the Premier League this weekend. With Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain impressing against Everton in the FA Cup and Takumi Minamino available for selection, Jurgen Klopp will have a wealth of attacking options to choose from. Tottenham manager Jose Mourinho, on the other hand, will have to do without the services of Ben Davies, Moussa Sissoko, Danny Rose and Hugo Lloris, in addition to Harry Kane's injury.

Also Read | Tottenham v Liverpool A Tale Of Two Teams Heading In Different Directions

Elsewhere, Manchester United will host Norwich City at Old Trafford this weekend. Norwich have tasted some success against the 'Big Six' in the Premier League this season, registering a victory against Manchester City, while also holding Arsenal, Leicester and Tottenham to a draw. With Manchester United still licking their wounds from the 0-2 defeat at the Emirates, Norwich City could catch Manchester United unawares, considering Harry Maguire is likely to miss the Premier League fixture. Elsewhere, second-placed Leicester City host Southampton at the King Power Stadium. The last time these sides met, Brendan Rodgers' men put nine past a hapless Southampton.

Also Read | Man United Transfer Rumours: Premier League Return For Emre Can?

Premier League points table