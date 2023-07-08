David De Gea-United Talks Reach A Dead End, Goalkeeper Announces Exit From Manchester

David de Gea has put an end to his Manchester United career as the goalkeeper has left the club after a prolonged 12-year run. The Spaniard has confirmed his departure from the club with an emotional social media post. The 32-year-old was a free agent, and the club had earlier confirmed it remained locked in a contract negotiation with the player. De Gea has one Premier League, Europa League and one FA Cup in his trophy cabinet.

3 things need to know

David de Gea will remain one of the most coveted keepers ever to grace the Premier League

He made 545 appearances for the club

He also has four Sir Matt Busby Player of the Year awards in his kitty

David de Gea ends Manchester United run after 12 years

De Gea had a one-year extension clause in his contract, but the club wanted a reduction in his salary and had proposed a new deal with a lesser wage. Reports were doing the rounds that the player received offers from a Saudi Pro League side and is contemplating moving to the country. The Spanish custodian registered 17 clean sheets in the Premier League helping the Red Devils in securing a third-place finish.

I just wanted to send this farewell message to all Manchester United supporters.



I would like to express my unwavering gratitude and appreciation for the love from the last 12 years. We’ve achieved a lot since my dear Sir Alex Ferguson brought me to this club. I took incredible… pic.twitter.com/6R7ezOEf1E — David de Gea (@D_DeGea) July 8, 2023

There had been concerns over his ability to distribute the ball with sheer precision as Erik ten Hag had wanted his team to build up the play from the back. United are reportedly considering a deal for Inter Milan goalkeeper, Andre Onana, who could be a like-for-like replacement for the departing keeper.

READ MORE | Top three goalkeepers who could replace David De Gea at Manchester United

The United manager lavished praises on the keeper and wished him all the best for his future.

“It takes great quality and character to reach the level of even playing one game for Manchester United. To do it 545 times over 12 years is a special achievement, particularly in the goalkeeping position where every game puts you in the spotlight.

“To have won Player of the Year awards from both the fans and his team-mates, each on four occasions, shows the level of his performance and he will always be remembered as one of the very best goalkeepers in the history of the club.

“I am personally grateful for the 25 clean sheets he helped provide last season and his overall contribution on the pitch during my first year at the club. All the players and staff send him our very best wishes for the next phase of his outstanding career.”