Top three goalkeepers who could replace David De Gea at Manchester United

Why you are reading this: David de Gea hasn't been retained by Manchester United as the club has released a list of players who have been retained. United clarified they are in a constant dialogue with the Spaniard over a new contract. But reports are emerging that the player might have played his last game for the Red Devils and might leave Old Trafford.

3 things you need to know

David de Gea joined United from Atletico Madrid and since has been the undisputed choice in the goal

His current contract expires at the end of this season

The Spaniard also has fallen down the pecking order for Spain

Three possible David de Gea replacements for Manchester United

Diogo Costa: Diogo Costa remains one of the most talented young goalkeepers in recent times. The Portuguese international has shown immense maturity for Porto last season as he kept 16 clean sheets in the Portuguese top flight.

Porto would try to grind out the most from interested parties, but United would be unlikely to budge to their demands. He has been a very promising prospect and his age also could play a key role in driving up his demands in the upcoming days.

Andre Onana: Andre Onana has been rock solid in between the sticks for Inter Milan. The 27-year-old showed his heroics against Manchester City in the Champions League final as he made a number of saves to keep their attackers at bay. His distribution skills and sweeping ability have made him a prized asset, and he has blossomed into a top-class keeper under the tutelage of Simone Inzaghi.

Having played under Erik ten Hag, he knows exactly the way he will be asked to deploy in the goal. The Dutch manager ideally wants a ball-playing keeper who can help in building the play from the back and he can develop a camaraderie with fellow defenders.

Jordan Pickford: Jordan Pickford has been linked with United a few times. The English international's aggressive approach in the penalty box could be a massive upgrade, as David de Gea's command has been questioned. The Toffees are in dire need of funds and a deal could be agreed if the two parties can come to an arrangement.

Pickford's passing range also has been very impressive and he could be an instant fit in Ten Hag's system. He played a key role as the Merseysiders gave the relegation scare a skip on the final day of the season.