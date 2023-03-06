David De Gea Opens Up After Manchester United's Embarrassing Defeat; 'It Was Disastrous"

David de Gea sends a strong statement to Manchester United supporters following the 7-0 thrashing at the hands of Liverpool on Sunday. United were expected to put up a strong display at Anfield but it ended as a humiliating defeat for the Red Devils. It is their heaviest defeat since the inception of the Premier League.

Liverpool pushed from the start and as a result, Cody Gakpo opened the scoring at the stroke of halftime. The floodgates opened after the break as a brace each from Mohamed Salah, Gakpo and Darwin Nunez and a solitary strike from Robert Firmino saw De Gea concede seven goals for the first time in his Manchester United career.

Barring a few attempts United never looked like they would be in for some fight in the game. They have been in excellent form since the conclusion of the FIFA World Cup and have cemented their place in the top four with an exciting brand of football. The Spanish international didn't have much to do as Liverpool were pretty precise with their finishing.

The 32-year-old took to microblogging site Twitter as he insisted there will be a lot to play for in the near future and they need to be focused in the long run.

"I know these messages don’t sit well on such a day.

"This was a disastrous moment for us and these results shouldn’t happen, especially with the journey we are all on.

"We have a duty to this club, a responsibility to represent the badge but we have many opportunities to look ahead, many games coming fast and we have to focus on these."

On the other hand, United defender Luke Shaw also admitted they are responsible for the embarrassing defeat and they have to accept that.

“Out there on the pitch, I felt embarrassed for us players, for the fans who were supporting us and who were watching at home.

“To watch that second half… I can only apologise for that, us, as players, have to own it, we have to stand up and accept that it was nowhere near good enough," he opened up to MUTV.