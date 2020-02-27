David De Gea Could Be Sold By Manchester United To Raise Funds For Summer Transfer Window

Manchester United goalkeeper David de Gea could be headed out of Old Trafford after reports emerged that he could be sold by the Red Devils this summer in order to raise funds for summer signings. De Gea signed a new, improved contract last September, which extended his stay with the club 2023. He was recently ignored for the captaincy after Ashley Young's transfer to Inter Milan. New Signing Harry Maguire was handed the armband in favour of the Spaniard.

Man United transfer news: David de Gea transfer

David De Gea transfer could gather pace in summer after a topsy turvy season. If the David de Gea transfer does go through, the keeper would still be happy to return to La Liga, according to reports. According to a report in a leading football website, Italian giants Juventus and French champions Paris Saint-Germain could also be the Spaniard's next destinations.

Man United transfer news: Players who joined Old Trafford in summer

The 20-time English champions have already started an overhaul of the first-team squad by signing players like Aaron Wan-Bissaka, Harry Maguire and Daniel James in the summer at a cost of around £150 million. They recently acquired Bruno Fernandes in the January transfer window for a fee that could rise up to £65m. That £200m spending spree was facilitated after sanctioning loan moves for Marcos Rojo, Alexis Sanchez and Chris Smalling. It has been reported that Man United funds could be bolstered by the potential sales of the aforementioned trio.

Man United transfer news: David de Gea vs Dean Henderson: Who is the better keeper?

The Red Devils are keeping a close eye on Dean Henderson who is on loan at Sheffield United. The 22-year-old is currently having an outstanding season with the Blades who are also dreaming of European football next season. United also have Sergio Romero, who is considered by many as the best reserve 'keeper in the league. If Premier League statistics are considered, Dean Henderson beats David de Gea in most metrics this season.

Both De Gea and Henderson have faced 65 shots each. However, it is Henderson who has a better save percentage of 75.58 compared to the Spaniard’s 69.15. De Gea has made more errors leading to goals (2) than the young Englishman (1). He also trails the Sheffield United man when it comes penalties saved, high claims and punches. Sheffield have only conceded 21 goals in the Premier League so far and have kept nine clean sheets, while David de Gea has managed only five clean sheets. Henderson is a far more physical presence in the box and has won more aerial battles (14) and made more clearances (20) than David de Gea. The United shot-stopper has numbers of 7 (aerial battles) and 11 (clearances) respectively.

Man United transfer news: David de Gea transfer and uncertain future

David De Gea’s future at Man United is uncertain and selling their prized asset could spark some discontent among fans. With the club’s Champions League chances dwindling, Man United could look at other options to raise money. If they somehow manage to squeeze through to the Champions League next season then they may have more options, otherwise, the goalkeeper’s ninth season at Old Trafford could be his last.