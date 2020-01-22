Manchester United's David De Gea And Juan Mata Spotted Hanging Out With Slipknot

Manchester United stars David de Gea and Juan Mata are known for their on-field exploits for the Red Devils. However, the duo were recently snapped alongside heavy metal band Slipknot. Their images with the band have gone viral on social media.

De Gea and Mata with heavy metal band Slipknot today 🤟 pic.twitter.com/Gw35T7sYpB — utdreport (@utdreport) January 21, 2020

Manchester United goalkeeper David de Gea is a fan of Slipknot band

Manchester United goalkeeper David de Gea is considered a huge fan of Slipknot. Back in 2015, De Gea had tweeted a picture of the American band performing at Manchester Arena, implying his admiration for them.

De Gea is known for his love for heavy metal bands in the United dressing room. However, very few of his teammates follow a similar love for music, like Juan Mata.

David de Gea on his heavy metal obsession

In an interview with the official website of Manchester United way back in 2014, David de Gea had stated that he liked metal and rock bands like Avenged Sevenfold and Metallica. He also stated that when he put the music on in the dressing room, everyone moaned.

He also asserted that most other players loved hip-hop. His recent images alongside Juan Mata with Slipknot band further confirms his love for the genre.

Manchester United will next play against Burnley in the Premier League

Manchester United have endured a difficult campaign this season. The Red Devils were defeated by Liverpool at Anfield by a 2-0 scoreline. Virgil van Dijk and Mohamed Salah scored for Liverpool to extend their lead on the top of the Premier League points table. United have bagged 34 points in 23 games and will next play against Burnley on Wednesday, January 22, 2020 (January 23 according to IST) in the Premier League.

