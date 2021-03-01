David De Gea Wants Man United To Be More Clinical In Their Approach Post Chelsea Draw

Following a goalless draw against Chelsea in their Premier League clash at Stamford Bridge on Sunday, Manchester United goalkeeper David de Gea has called on his side to be more clinical in their approach in order to win the trophy.

The goalie expressed disappointment with United's inability to create scoring chances in Sunday's game but was satisfied with the way players defended.

'The draw is fine but...'

"I think that the draw is fine, but if we want to do something good and we want to win trophies and win the league, we have to beat these teams," the club's official website quoted de Gea as saying.

"We didn't have many chances; we didn't create too much. I think the last pass was what we missed today. We created good counter-attacks, but at the end, the last pass wasn't the best option, but at least we defended really well today. They (Chelsea) didn't have many chances. They had a couple of chances, but the team was strong today. We gave everything today but it wasn't enough, to be honest," the goalkeeper added.

Manchester United in EPL 2020/21 points table

After their draw against the Blues on Sunday evening, the Red Devils are at the second spot in the EPL points table with 14 wins from 26 matches and 50 points in their tally. They will next be seen in action against the 13th-placed Crystal Palace at Selhurst Park Stadium on Thursday. However, all eyes will on United's blockbuster clash against local rivals Manchester City at City of Manchester Stadium on Sunday. Man City occupy the 'Numero Uno' spot with 19 wins from 26 matches and 62 points in their tally.

Apart from their Premier League fixtures, Man U will also be hosting Italian club AC Milan in the first leg of their Round of 16 clash at Old Trafford on March 11.

