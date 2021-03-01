City Football Group Teams: Mumbai City FC, Man City, Other Teams Owned Majorly By ADUG

City Football Group is a holding company that administers association football clubs. The group is owned by three organisations: 78% by the Abu Dhabi United Group (ADUG), 12% by the American firm Silver Lake and 10% by Chinese firms China Media Capital and CITIC Capital. Amongst the several football teams owned by City Football Group, the biggest club in their holding is Premier League club Manchester City. Other City Football Group teams include New York City FC, Melbourne City FC, Yokohama F. Marinos, Montevideo City Torque, Girona, Sichuan Jiuniu, Mumbai City FC, Lommel SK and Troyes AC.

Also Read Mumbai Indians Congratulate Mumbai City FC On Winning ISL League Shield

Abu Dhabi United Group

City Football Group's majority stakeholder is the Abu Dhabi United Group (ADUG). The ADUG is a private equity company owned by Sheikh Mansour bin Zayed Al Nahyan, who is a member of the Abu Dhabi Royal Family and Minister of Presidential Affairs for the UAE. Although football clubs are the primary investments of ADUG, other business interests include property. ADUG has about £1 billion investments in Manchester, mainly in property and the higher education sectors.

Also Read Pawri Ho Rahi Hai: Manchester City Join Viral Social Media Trend In Super Creative Way

Who owns Mumbai City FC?

Football's increasing popularity in India has been noticed by foreign firms as well as City Football Group now owns a majority stake of 65% in Mumbai City FC. The rest of the stake is owned by famous Bollywood personality Ranbir Kapoor and Bimal Parekh. At the time, this investment made Mumbai City FC the eighth club under the City Football Group, which is primarily owned by ADUG.

Also Read Moyes Upbeat Despite Hammers 2-1 Defeat At Manchester City

Mumbai City FC win 2020-21 ISL Shield

City Football Group's Mumbai City FC won the 2020-21 ISL Shield after a win over ATK Mohun Bagan in the final ISL league game. As a result of this win, they have now become only the second team after FC Goa to qualify for the AFC Champions League. The next thing on their minds would be to lift the ISL 2021 trophy as well.

🌟 AFC CHAMPIONS LEAGUE - HERE WE COME! 🌟



Retweet and let everyone know!#MCFCATKMB #AamchiCity 🔵 — Mumbai City FC (@MumbaiCityFC) February 28, 2021

The first leg of the semi-final between Mumbai City FC and Goa FC is scheduled for March 5 before the two sides meet again on March 8. The other semi-final is between NorthEast United and ATK Mohun Bagan, where the first leg is scheduled for March 6 while the second leg is scheduled for March 9. The final is scheduled for March 13. All games are set to kick off at 7:30 PM IST.

Also Read Mumbai City FC Clinch ISL Shield, Book AFC Champions League Spot; Man City Send Wishes