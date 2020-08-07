David Silva To Lazio? Serie A Giants Offer Private Jet, Luxurious House To Seal The Deal

With David Silva bringing an end to his decorated career at Manchester City, all eyes have turned to the Spanish midfielder’s next destination. The Spaniard, who might play his last game in a Man City shirt against Real Madrid on Friday, has reportedly received a lucrative offer from Lazio to seal his arrival to Serie A next season.

David Silva to Lazio? 'El Mago' to feature in Man City vs Real Madrid, but future uncertain

Thank you @premierleague ! It’s been a hell of a ride 😍💙 pic.twitter.com/lxx6QWVfPG — David Silva (@21LVA) July 26, 2020

Having won four Premier League titles, two FA Cups and five League Cups, Silva will be looking to bring an end to his glorious Man City career with the Champions League. Pep Guardiola’s side are being considered the favourites against Real Madrid, having bagged a 2-1 lead in the first leg.

Serie A transfer news: David Silva to Lazio? Italian giants table lucrative offer

Champions League or no Champions League, Silva will leave as a legend of the game. Once his Man City career reaches its conclusion, Silva might pull the strings in Italy, with Lazio in the fray to rope in the Spaniard. According to Tuttosport, Lazio have offered him a €57,000-per-week contract along with a number of other benefits to convince him to move to Italy.

If Silva, who will be a free agent in the next few days, agrees to join Lazio, he will reportedly be provided with a private jet along with a luxurious house in the capital of Rome. However, these demands might still not be able to convince the Spaniard. Silva is on a £220,000-per-week contract at Man City, which means the deal offered by Lazio falls short by some distance. Although Silva has agreed to take a pay cut, the offer by Lazio is reportedly way below his expectations.

Serie A transfer news: MLS or CSL on the cards if David Silva to Lazio fails

According to reports, Silva is expecting at least €95,000 ($112,000) in wages for his next move. He can still negotiate to get a better deal from the Serie A heavyweights. If Lazio fail to meet the demands of the 34-year-old, the midfielder could still join any of the clubs in either Major League Soccer or in the Chinese Super League.

