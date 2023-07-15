Declan Rice reveals what prompted his West Ham departure after decade-long association

Arsenal announced their third summer arrival as Declan Rice has finally been unveiled by the Premier League giants. West Ham United reportedly received to the tune of £105 million as a transfer fee which made Rice the most expensive British player. Rice will fill the void left by the departure of Granit Xhaka who earlier joined Bayer Leverkusen. Rice is expected to start training with his new team very soon.

3 things you need to know

Arsenal finished second in the Premier League last season

Declan Rice has been given the jersey number 41

Arsenal have been one of the busiest sides in the transfer market

Declan Rice revealed why he joined Arsenal in a record breaking transfer

Rice penned a long note where he described why he decided to end his long association with the club he was a part of since 2013. The English midfielder lifted his first major trophy last season as the Hammers won the Europa Conference League by getting the better of Fiorentina.

Rice stated that at Arsenal he will be able to compete at the highest level which has been his ambition for a long time.

"I want you to know how tough a decision it has been for me to leave an environment that I have loved and cherished so much. Ultimately, though, it has only ever been about my ambition to play at the very highest level of the game.

"Playing on the opposite team to West Ham for the first time will be an unusual experience. I’m not sure yet exactly how I will feel, but I also know you will all understand and respect that my professional loyalties have to now lie with my new Club. I will always give 100% every single time I pull on the shirt – because that is how I have been brought up at West Ham, and I’m sure you wouldn’t expect anything else."

Arsenal will compete with Manchester City next season

The Gunners have now made their intention pretty clear as they have been on a signing spree. They lost the Premier League title race to Manchester City and are determined to bridge their gap with the reigning English champions next season. They have qualified for the Champions League and players like Declan Rice and Kai Havertz are expected to do the talking with the ball at their feet.