Arsenal Sign Defensive Midfielder Declan Rice From West Ham In Record Breaking Transfer

Declan Rice recently bid adieu to West ham with an emotional speech. Just a few hours after his exit, Arsenal made the announcement of the most-sought midfielder. Rice officially joins the Gunners as both Arsenal and West Ham set a record-breaking transfer. Rice is a part of the massive £105 Million ($138 Million) move to the Emirates Stadium, and the club have officially announced his welcome via Twitter.

Declan Rice lifted the Europa Conference League with West Ham last season

Rice's transfer is the most expensive deal bwtween two British clubs

Rice has become Arsenal's third summer signing

Declan Rice officialy joins the Gunners

Declan Rice is Arsenal's third summer signing after Kai Havertz and Jurrien Timber. The Gunners surrendered to Manchester City in the last lap of the Premier League title last season. Mikel Arteta seems to be determined this time and with the Gunners also competing in the Champions League they need to have a strong squad as it stands.

The North London giants have reportedly paid a record breaking £100 million to acquire the service of the English midfielder while a further £5 million in add-ons can also be achieved if the player triggers a number of clauses.

Rice came through various ranks at West Ham and will now be seen donning the colours of another London club. He has been a pivotal part of Gareth Southgate's England side and will be given the charge to take care of the midfield department.

Mikel Arteta lavished praises on the midfielder as he claimed the player will help in improving the quality of the squad

We’re really happy that Declan is joining us. He is a player with tremendous ability, who has been performing at a high level in the Premier League and for England for a number of seasons now. Declan is bringing undoubted quality to the club and he is an exceptional talent who has the potential to be very successful here.

Rice will don the no. 41 shirt at the Emirates Stadium. He will essentially take Granit Xhaka's spot in Arsenal's midfield options now that the Swiss international has joined Bayer Leverkusen, after the latter team signed Xhaka last week.

Declan Rice gives Arteta some flexibility as Arsenal aims to improve on its second-place league result from the previous season. The athlete can play as a box-to-box player or as a midfield anchorman.