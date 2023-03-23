Dele Alli Hits Back At Besiktas Boss Senol Gunes, Contradicts 'missing' Claims

Former Tottenham Hotspur midfielder Dele Alli has rubbished all claims of him being missing from Besiktas training. Alli joined the Turkish outfit from Everton on a one-year loan deal last summer. Besiktas manager Senol Gunes had earlier criticised the player for not appearing at the club training.

Alli was expected to test his mettle on the Turkish side following a move to the country but it hasn't panned out the way he would have hoped. Besiktas do have the option to buy him permanently but his rocky relationship with the manager could play an adverse role should a decision be made on his transfer.

Dele Alli hits back at AWOL claims

On Wednesday the Besiktas manager reiterated that the player could not be contacted and they failed to contact the midfielder. "Dele Alli could not come at this time. It's raining, I guess that's why he couldn't come. "We're trying to hear from him. We could not reach him by phone. Hopefully he didn't have an accident." But the English international put up a story on Instagram refuting all the allegations towards him.

"Hey guys just had loads of messages so wanted to clear something up. The club gave me permission to attend a doctor's appointment today. I'm due back in training tomorrow as normal."

This is not the first time Gunes had publicly criticised the player as in February too he tore apart the player for his attitude. “Alli did not add the efficiency we thought of as a game. We work physically and tactically. “Alli played in two friendly matches. He did positive things. He runs a lot, but he has problems in assisting and scoring goals. He also ran today, but he did not contribute. He is a player with a high probability of leaving at the end of the year, whether he plays well or badly.”

He is expected to return to Everton when his loan spell ends and the Premier League outfit's manager Sean Dyche insisted he is having a keen eye on the situation. "I’ll wait until the international break, because the news is suggesting that he’s not going to be involved there. We’ll have to wait and see and judge things in the summer now, when we all get back together. Because I’m pretty sure that he’s contracted until the end of the season there [Besiktas], so we’ll pick that up during the international break.”