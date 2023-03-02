'What A Legend': Fans Hail Peter Drury's Reaction To Arsenal's Goals In Win Over Everton

On Wednesday, Arsenal took a huge step in the course to attain English glory. Gunners thrashed Everton 4-0 at Emirates stadium and hit the 60 points mark on the English Premier League Table. With this win, Arsenal are leading Manchester City by 5 points. While the Arsenal fans are happy with their team's position the reaction to the goals by none other than the coveted commentator of EPL Peter Drury has seemingly put the icing on the cake.

Peter Drury, who is known all over the football circuit for his expressive mic-work and through which he has over the years made several memorable moments immortal, has come out again on the night when Arsenal needed all three points to attain breathing space at the top. Mikel Arteta's side did it comfortably. On the night Bakayo Saka, Gabriel Martinelli (Twice) and Martin Odegaard got on the score sheet for Arsenal to secure the team's 19th win of the season. The goals evidently sent home fans into a celebration for those watching at home it was the voice of Peter Drury that gave the chills.

Following the match, several fans took to Twitter to hail Peter Drury on the words he used to describe the goals and the monologue at he end of the match. Some wrote, "His commentary always cheers me up," whereas some hailed him as the "Best commentator". Here are a few of the reactions by elated fans on Peter Drury's commentary during Arsenal vs Everton.

Fans hail Peter Drury's commentary after Arsenal defeat Everton

Peter Drury reaction to Arsenal goals. pic.twitter.com/Dl72fQETdO — JO$H (@savagejoshxx) March 1, 2023

Peter Drury. His commentary always cheers me up, what a legend pic.twitter.com/Fi3p9SCUKc — ronelli/rashfords mum's friend (@yehski95) March 1, 2023

When you can’t be at the game so you have to watch it on a stream, and it’s got Peter Drury as commentator. Watching your team win with the best commentator. It’s win win — Steph (@stephpgold) March 1, 2023

Peter Drury: ‘There is a gorgeous arrogance about Arsenal now.’ #COYG pic.twitter.com/1SdsrRtLXK — Martinelli Madness ⚽️ (@cfet13) March 1, 2023