Denmark Vs Belgium Prediction, Team News And Euro 2020 Live Stream Details

A stricken Denmark prepare to resume Euro 2020 action on Thursday, June 17 as they welcome Belgium to the Parken Stadium in Copenhagen. The Group B game is scheduled to commence at 6:00 PM local time (9:30 PM IST). Here's a look at the Denmark vs Belgium team news, live stream details and our prediction for the contest.

Denmark vs Belgium: Euro 2020 Group B game preview

Denmark made a mortifying start to their UEFA Euro 2020 campaign, as their opener against Finland was marred by the incident involving Christian Eriksen, who suffered a cardiac arrest in the first half. The game was temporarily suspended and Eriksen has since provided a positive update on his condition while on the same day, his teammates soldiered on to continue the match before being beaten 1-0 by Finland. The challenge does not get any easy for Kasper Hjulmand's side on Matchday 2, with top-ranked Belgium paying them a visit up next.

Belgium, on the other hand, began their Euro 2020 campaign with a comfortable 3-0 win over Russia. Star striker Romelu Lukaku paid a fitting tribute to his Nerazzurri teammate Eriksen after taking just 10 minutes to break the deadlock against Russia during their opening fixture, and the forward would go on to steal the show with a brace in a resounding 3-0 success. Lukaku struck either side of Thomas Meunier's tap-in at the Gazprom Arena as Belgium cruised to victory.

Denmark vs Belgium team news, injuries and suspensions

Denmark are reported to have a full contingent of players available in training this week, barring the recovering Eriksen. Either one of Mathias Jensen, Andreas Cornelius or Kasper Dolberg are expected to replace Eriksen in midfield.

Belgium talisman Kevin De Bruyne is recovering well from facial fractures and could make his return to the squad. However, Timothy Castagne's Euro campaign is over after a nasty clash of heads with Daler Kuzyaev on matchday 1. Eden Hazare is expected to start for the visitors in attack alongside Romelu Lukaku.

Denmark vs Belgium H2H stats

These two teams have faced each other 15 times in the past. So far, the honours have been shared with each team recording six victories against each other. Three games have ended in draws.

Denmark vs Belgium prediction

Belgium head into this game as clear favourites. It is perfectly understandable to expect Denmark to struggle with focus, given the events of the last few days. Our prediction is a 2-0 win for Belgium.

How to watch Denmark vs Belgium on TV? Euro 2020 live stream details

In India, the game will broadcast live on Sony Ten 2 SD & HD, Sony Ten 3 SD & HD. The Denmark vs Belgium live stream will be available on SonyLIV and JioTV. Live scores and updates can be accessed on the Twitter handles of both teams.

Image Credits - Herrelandsholdet, Belgian Red Devils Instagram