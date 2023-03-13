Deschamps Makes A Big Statement On Kylian Mbappe's Captaincy; 'Mbappe Is The One Who...'

France manager Didier Deschamps has backed Kylian Mbappe to pick up the arm band for the France national side. Mbappe has been one of the most sought-after young footballers who has already achieved a lot in his brief football career. Mbappe almost powered his country to another World Cup title as despite his hat trick, France lost to Argentina in the World Cup title in Qatar last year.

Didier Deschamps named potential France captainship candidate

France are in a transition phase as the youngsters are taking the mantle from the senior players. The likes of Raphael Varane, Hugo Lloris and Karim Benzema decided to hang up their boots from international football following the World Cup heartbreak and a void has been created when it comes to the leadership role.

Mbappe already lifted the World Cup once at a very young age and has the temperament and skills to deliver on the big stage. Deschamps' contract was supposed to expire after the World Cup but he put pen to paper on a new four-year contract and will be at the helm of Les Bleus until 2026. On being asked whether he has any names in his mind for the captainship role, the French manager answered, "“I know which players could be captain. But I’ll have to speak with them first.”

He then further added, "Kylian Mbappé is one who could be, of course. What he’s doing compared to others at his age is exceptional” – and is already among some of the very best to have played for the French national team."

He also outlined the qualities why Mbappe should be one of the candidates. “His maturity, his intelligence. He masters the way he communicates perfectly, he speaks multiple languages. He has this unique ability to render very complicated things very simple. Some people say he is selfish in the way he plays. I disagree. He has, along with other players, this capacity to make the difference on his own. But he always does it for the collective goal.”

It remains to be seen who will lead the team on the pitch when the French side takes on the Netherlands in the UEFA EURO Qualifiers later this month.