PSG Star Kylian Mbappe Breaks Silence On Potential Transfer At The End Of The Season

With another season about to end, the rumors of Kylian Mbappe's exit have started to begin. Mbappe, who recently became the highest goalscorer in the history of PSG, has again become a point of discussion over the potential next destination. While the football fraternity might be busy gauging the next move of Mbappe, the 24-year-old has recently given a strong statement regarding where his future lies.

Many believe if PSG gets knocked out from the champions league after the Round of 16 tie against Bayern Munich, then with it Mbappe could depart from the club. Speaking to the media, ahead of the second leg against the Bavarians, Mbappe addressed questions on his future and vehemently said that he intends to stay with Paris Saint-Germain after the end of the season.

"For me, it's a privilege to play here. I'm from Paris and being at PSG is special. I arrived when I was young and I've grown and matured a lot, on and off the pitch, since then," he said.

Asked if he would consider leaving PSG if they are eliminated by Bayern at a relatively early stage of the Champions League, Mbappe replied: "I don't think so - if I linked my future to the Champions League, and I don't want to disrespect the club, I would have gone very far [away]! I am here and I am very happy, and for the moment I'm not thinking about anything other than making PSG happy."

Kylian Mbappe overtakes Edinson Cavani's record

It took Kylian Mbappe just 247 games to score a record 201 goals for PSG. Following his complete signing in 2018, Mbappe was from the beginning seen as the player who would score a record number of goals for the club. And 5 years later, he has now cemented that mark by overtaking Edinson Cavani's tally of 200 goals. While last Saturday's goal extended PSG's lead in the game, as they won 4-2 on the night against Nantes, his club (PSG) felicitated the player after the match, handing him a trophy for the milestone he has achieved and then dedicating a number of posts for the French national on social media.