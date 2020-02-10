Did Barcelona Try To Re-sign Club Legend Andres Iniesta In January?

Defending LaLiga Champions Barcelona were interested in signing Andres Iniesta in the January transfer window if reports in Spain are to be believed. Barcelona have been struggling with multiple injuries in the squad. The Spanish international is currently playing for Japanese side Vissel Kobe.

Barcelona tried to sign Andres Iniesta

Andres Iniesta had joined Vissel Kobe in 2018 after a successful stint with Barcelona. The Catalan giants were willing to bring back the midfielder to Camp Nou on a loan move till the end of the ongoing season. However, according to Sport, Vissel Kobe did not accept Barcelona’s offer. Iniesta spent 16 seasons at Barcelona, making 674 appearances while also winning several accolades.

Lionel Messi and Eric Abidal controversy hovers over Barcelona

Barcelona are enduring a difficult campaign this season. The club had recently undergone a managerial change when Ernesto Valverde was sacked mid-season after Barcelona were knocked out by Atletico Madrid in the Spanish Super Cup. There has also been conflict between Lionel Messi and club sporting director Eric Abidal. Messi was infuriated over Abidal's comments on some players of the squad.

Rumours of Lionel Messi leaving Barcelona

There were rumours of Lionel Messi leaving the club at the end of the season if president Josep Bartomeu did not resign. These rumours seemed to have intensified with reports of a special clause in Messi’s contract. The clause allows him to leave the club as a free agent at the end of the season.

Apart from the off-field controversy, manager Quique Setien is dealing with an injury-plagued squad. The manager is without the services of Luis Suarez and Ousmane Dembele, both of whom are likely to miss the remainder of the season. On the other hand, there were reports that Messi was playing with a thigh injury due to the lack of options available in the attack.

Barcelona will play against Getafe in LaLiga

Barcelona defeated Real Betis on Matchday 23 of LaLiga. Frenkie de Jong, Clement Lenglet and Sergio Busquets scored for the Catalans. Lionel Messi was instrumental in the victory as he registered three assists to his credit. His side will next play against Getafe on Saturday in LaLiga.

