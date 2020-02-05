Eric Abidal Lashes Out At Xavi And Former Barcelona Manager Ernesto Valverde

Barcelona Sporting Director Eric Abidal has created controversy through his recent comments on former club star Xavi and former manager Ernesto Valverde. Abidal has revealed that the club did not present any official offer to Xavi to take over the reins after the sacking of Valverde.

Barcelona sporting director Eric Abidal slams Xavi

Eric Abidal accused Xavi of divulging unnecessary details of their meeting in January. He clearly asserted that there was no offer to rope in Xavi. If Xavi had any written offer, he should reveal it, said Abidal while speaking to Catalan daily Sport.

🎙️: [SPORT] | Abidal: "We didn't make an offer to Xavi".



However, Abidal did confess that the two had a meeting. He revealed the details of the meeting, saying that in the first meeting Xavi listened to his ideas. In the second meeting, he informed us about his plan. However, things that were revealed to the media were more political than sports-related.

Xavi's lack of experience was a deterrent: Eric Abidal

Eric Abidal also cited Xavi’s lack of experience for the managerial role, but he did hint that the former Barcelona midfielder could be roped in future. Abidal asserted that Xavi lacks experience while justifying the appointment of Quique Setien as the new manager for the next two years.

Eric Abidal criticises former Barcelona manager Ernesto Valverde

Eric Abidal was also extremely critical of Ernesto Valverde. He claimed that he watched the team play under Valverde. Abidal claimed that the management did not bother much about the result but focused on how the game was played, the tactics and the work of the players. He revealed that many players were not satisfied, while some were not taking efforts on the field.

Since the defeat against Atletico Madrid in the semi-final of Spanish Super Cup, there had been frequent reports of Xavi taking charge at the club. However, Xavi’s present team Al Sadd had categorically denied any such move from the Spaniard. Xavi too is believed to have made it clear that he would not join the club in the middle of the campaign.

