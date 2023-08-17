Did Cristiano Ronaldo Watch Rajnikanth's Jailer With Family? Post Sparks Speculations

Cristiano Ronaldo is arguably the greatest sports influencer in the world. He proved once again why he is called the game changer as he changed the face of football since his arrival in Asia. The Portuguese star saved his team at King Fahd Stadium as Al-Nassr overcame Al-Hilal due to his brace to win the Arab Club Champions Cup last week.

3 things you need to know

Arab Club Champions Cup is Ronaldo’s first trophy with Al Nassr

Ronaldo won the golden-boot of the Tournament for scoring 7 goals

Ronaldo was substituted in extra time after facing an injury

Ronaldo appears fresh for the first time after winning the title

Cristiano Ronaldo recently took a break from his hectic schedule to spend time with his family as he did not appear in the Saudi Pro League opening match for Al-Nassr. Ronaldo posted a photo of his family and himself outside a theatre on social media, capturing a special occasion.

Although Ronaldo went to the movies on the same day Rajinikanth's latest movie, "Jailer," came out, it is unknown if he and his family saw the film. According to reports, Ronaldo viewed the movie while he was enjoying in Riyadh, demonstrating his respect for Rajnikanth, a famous and respected Indian actor. However, there has been no official confirmation that Ronaldo watched the movie.

Cristiano Ronaldo went to watch the Indian movie Jailer with his family at the cinema.https://t.co/Faf9QV6p7T — The CR7 Timeline. (@TimelineCR7) August 16, 2023

Ronaldo played a key role for Al Nassr in the final match against their arch-rivals Al Hilal. Al Nassr got off to a rough start in the championship, behind by a goal in the first half. However, Cristiano Ronaldo's goal in the 74th minute proved to be crucial, changing the direction of the game. Ronaldo also scored the game-winning goal in the 98th minute with a beautiful header. Throughout the match, the Portuguese captain was seen passionately focused to hit the back of the net for his team.

When will CR7 play his next match for Al-Nassr?

Al Nassr kicked off their campaign against Al-Ettifaq in the Saudi Pro League on Monday, August 14, 2023, and the captain did not appear in the match. Even after an early goal from Sadio Mane Al Nassr lost the match by 2-1. According to the reports, Ronaldo was given rest due to the injury he faced in the final against Hilal. However, it is likely that fans will witness the magic of their favourite player on Friday when Al Nassr will take on Al-Taawoun in their 2nd fixture of the Saudi Pro League.