Did Karim Benzema Date Rihanna? Benzema Rihanna Story Explained

The initial rumours of Karim Benzema and Rihanna dating began in 2016 when the two were regularly spotted together partying into the early hours. The French striker first met the American singer in 2015 at a nightclub and has met her on multiple occasions ever since. So, did Karim Benzema date Rihanna?

Did Karim Benzema date Rihanna?

According to several reports, Karim Benzema and Rihanna were dating for some time before eventually breaking up in 2017. So why did the Benzema Rihanna dating end? As per Spanish publication Don Balon Rosa, fellow pop star Chris Brown was the real reason why the couple were never made official as Rihanna eventually broke up with Benzema in 2017.

Why did Rihanna break up with Karim Benzema?

Although it is believed that Rihanna loved Benzema and had a lot of fun with him, she loved Brown more and did not want to break his heart. A source close to Benzema told Don Balon, "Rihanna loved Karim, and with him, she had a lot of fun. But she told him she did not want to break his heart, and she confessed that she'll always love Chris Brown. Rihanna said it was difficult to compete."

Rihanna, Karim Benzema et Chris Brown se retrouvent en soirée ! http://t.co/13J55DnkcI pic.twitter.com/rDvOiBR6Db — Staragora (@staragora) June 21, 2015

Benzema Rihanna rumours were eventually cleared by the French striker in 2020

Fed up by the continuous rumours of him dating Rihanna, Karim Benzema finally cleared all the rumours in an interview in 2020. When asked about the alleged affair with Rihanna, the French striker replied, "I don't follow her on Instagram, I don't follow her." Even though Benzema categorically denied that he ever dated Rihanna, fans are unlikely to buy his response considering the widespread images of the two together.

Karim Benzema France career may get revived with Euro 2020

Meanwhile, Karim Benzema France career is reportedly getting revived as France coach Didier Deschamps is likely to include the French striker for the upcoming Euro 2020 tournament. The 33-year old striker has been one of the standout players for Real Madrid this season, having scored 22 goals and eight assists in 33 LaLiga appearances. Benzema has had one of the highest goal returns this season, having managed over 22 goals just once before.

Karim Benzema is now expected to be INCLUDED in France's 26-man squad for EURO 2020.



(Source: Le Parisien) pic.twitter.com/Z96MiV27pG — Transfer News Live (@DeadlineDayLive) May 18, 2021

The Euro 2020 tournament will take place from June 11 to July 11 this year. The opening round of matches will take place between June 11 to June 23 with the knockouts scheduled later. Benzema's France are slotted in Group F and will take on the likes of Germany, Portugal and Hungary in the group.