Diego Costa Dedicates Goal To Brain Tumour Affected Women's Star Virginia Torrecilla

Atletico Madrid striker Diego Costa was on the scoresheet on Sunday as Diego Simeone's side were held 1-1 Athletic Bilbao. While Atletico Madrid's first game after the three-month hiatus did not yield the desired result, Diego Costa's tribute to Atletico women's star Virginia Torrecilla, was surely one of the best moments of the game.

Diego Costa pays tribute to Atletico women's star Virginia Torrecilla

Diego Costa, who has so far had an injury-ravaged 2019/20 season, scored his first goal for Atletico Madrid since October 2019. Costa's strike came up just minutes after Iker Muniain put the home side ahead with a first-time strike. Costa brought the match to level after he showed his predatory instincts to latch onto a pass from Koke for an easy finish past Bilbao goalkeeper Unai Simon.

Costa then proceeded to dedicate Atletico Madrid's first goal after the LaLiga restart to Virginia Torrecilla, who had surgery in May to remove a brain tumour. Diego Costa held up the No. 14 jersey of Atletico Femenino's Torrecilla at the touchline as a part of his goal celebration. After having her surgery, Torrecilla is currently recovering in Spain. The women's football star was quick to react to Costa's tribute after she took to Twitter to thank Diego Costa for the same. She wrote, "I have no words... you are incredible! Thank you from my heart!”

Gane el partido más importante de mi vida, gracias a vosotr@s! ♥️

y que sepáis que esto es el principio de algo grande, por que me ha gustado ganar! 💪🏽 pic.twitter.com/0FyMhwgG0n — virginia torrecilla (@VirginiiiaTr) May 21, 2020

Atletico Madrid continue to struggle for wins in LaLiga

Apart from the moment of nice touch from Diego Costa, Atletico Madrid endured another difficult night on their LaLiga return. Diego Simeone's men fell to their 13th draw of the LaLiga campaign on Sunday. With the result, Atletico Madrid continue to languish at sixth with 46 points after 28 matches.

Since losing to city rivals Real Madrid on February 1, Simeone's men have managed just two wins in six LaLiga matches (4 draws). The Argentine manager will need an upturn of form for his side in order to catch-up with third-placed Sevilla. Atletico Madrid will head to Osasuna next on Thursday before hosting Real Valladolid coming Sunday.

