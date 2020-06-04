Atleti's Diego Costa Handed a Six-month Prison Sentence For Tax Fraud Of Over €1 Million

Atletico Madrid forward Diego Costa has been slapped with a six-month prison sentence after pleading guilty to a tax offence. The Diego Costa tax fraud news comes after the 31-year-old striker failed to disclose earnings more than a reported €5.15 million (£4.19 million) following his move from Atletico Madrid to Premier League side Chelsea in 2014. Diego Costa is expected to pay a fine worth €543,208 (£485,324) but will pay another €36,000 (£32,000) fine in order to avoid any jail time.

Diego Costa tax fraud: Diego Costa prison sentence

According to reports from Spanish publication El Mundo, Diego Costa was accused of defrauding the authorities of a reported €1 million (£890,000) in image rights. Diego Costa appeared in court on Thursday morning wearing a mask and pleaded guilty to the tax offence. The tax agency then added another fiscal crime to Costa's list before eventually halving the fine. Last year in June, Costa was called to testify for the tax frauds and the Atleti star was aware of the charges being held against him.

Atletico Madrid striker Diego Costa has escaped spending time behind bars for fraud by paying a €36k fine for fraud #LaLiga pic.twitter.com/slFNCRbFhk — The Spanish Football Gazette (@SFGazette_) June 4, 2020

After pleading guilty to the tax fraud, the Spanish striker was handed a prison sentence of up to six months. Costa is expected to pay a fine of €543,208 (£485,324) for the tax offence. However, the Diego Costa prison sentence for six months was avoided as the Atleti attacker ended up paying another fine worth €36,000 (£32,000) to avoid spending any time in jail. Spain's legal system reportedly allows any prison sentences under two years for non-violent crimes to be exchanged in return for a fine.

Diego Costa prison news: Atletico Madrid to cover up Diego Costa tax fraud?

The report claims that the Atletico Madrid striker Diego Costa had requested the Rojiblancos to pay the fine but the LaLiga side declined. Although Atletico Madrid denied paying Costa's fine the club did lend the forward an advance on his wages which would allow him to pay for the €543,208 (£485,324) fine. Chelsea spent three seasons with Chelsea from 2014 till 2017 winning the Premier League on two occasions before eventually returning to the Wanda Metropolitano. Costa has scored twice and registered three assists for Atletico Madrid in all competitions this season.

LaLiga return: Atletico Madrid to fight for Champion League berth

The LaLiga return date has been scheduled for June 11. Atletico Madrid are currently in sixth place on the LaLiga table with 45 points. However, Diego Simeone's men are only one point away from fourth-placed Real Sociedad with 11 matchdays remaining.

