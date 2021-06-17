Diego Maradona Death: Second Nurse To Face Questioning In Argentina

The probe into the death of football icon, Diego Maradona continues as a second former nurse is set to be questioned in Argentina on Wednesday. The probe is being conducted to find out whether medical staff neglected to provide adequate care to Maradona who died last year. 36-year-old Dahiana Gisela Madrid is among the seven people under investigation for manslaughter.

This comes after a board of experts probing the death found out that the football legend was abandoned to his fate for a “prolonged, agonising period”. Maradona, known for steering Argentina to World Cup victory in 1986 was celebrated by football fans and enthusiasts around the world. He passed away in November 2020 after suffering a heart attack.

The investigation into the football icon's death began after two of Maradona’s children filed a complaint against neurosurgeon Leopoldo Luque, who is blamed for Maradona's deteriorating condition after he underwent brain surgery. Diego Maradona's death sparked demonstrations as hundreds of Argentinians took to the streets to demand answers and 'justice' for him. As a part of the probe, 37-year-old Ricardo Almiron, Maradona's night-time caregiver was the first to be questioned.

Almiron’s lawyer told reporters that his client “was told by his superiors not to disturb the patient”. Madrid who worked as Maradona's day-time nurse was one of the persons who found him without any signs of life. During a previous witness statement, Madrid said that she tried to revive him. She further asserted that she did not perform a routine check as she wanted to 'leave him to rest'.

However, a written report later surfaced which stated that Madrid claimed to have tried to check on Maradona but he had turned her away. However, the nurse later admitted that it was a lie and claimed that her boss Mariano Perroni, who is also under investigation, had directed her to fabricate the report. If found guilty, the seven members of Maradona's medical team could possibly stare between eight and 25 years in prison. Moreover, all of them are barred from leaving Argentina while the investigation continues. Recognised as one of the world’s greatest football players, Maradona was appreciated across the globe. Following his death, Argentina declared three days of national mourning.