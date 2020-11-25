Last Updated:

Diego Maradona Passes Away At 60: Netizens Mourn Legendary Argentine Footballer's Death

Legendary Argentine footballer Diego Maradona has passed away after suffering a cardiac arrest on Wednesday, Argentine media reported. Netizens mourn —

Written By
Chetna Kapoor
Diego Maradona

Legendary Argentine footballer Diego Maradona has passed away after suffering a cardiac arrest on Wednesday, Argentine media reported. The 1986 World Cup-winner was 60-years-old. Earlier this month, Maradona had successfully undergone surgery for a blood clot on his brain. 

Maradona turned 60 on October 30 and showed up that night for Gimnasia's national championship match against Patronato, which his team won 3-0. He left before the end of the first half, which raised questions about his health.

Maradona has lived in La Plata since the end of 2019, when he became coach of Gimnasia y Esgrima. Maradona led Argentina to a World Cup title in 1986. 

NETIZENS PAY TRIBUTE 

Netizens paid a heartfelt tribute to the legendary footballer. One user wrote, "Diego Maradona. A footballer like no other. What a player, what a life. RIP." Another one said, "Gone but never forgotten. RIP to a true great, Diego Maradona." [sic]

(with PTI inputs)

First Published:
COMMENT
WE RECOMMEND