Diego Maradona Passes Away At 60: Netizens Mourn Legendary Argentine Footballer's Death

Legendary Argentine footballer Diego Maradona has passed away after suffering a cardiac arrest on Wednesday, Argentine media reported. The 1986 World Cup-winner was 60-years-old. Earlier this month, Maradona had successfully undergone surgery for a blood clot on his brain.

Maradona turned 60 on October 30 and showed up that night for Gimnasia's national championship match against Patronato, which his team won 3-0. He left before the end of the first half, which raised questions about his health.

Maradona has lived in La Plata since the end of 2019, when he became coach of Gimnasia y Esgrima. Maradona led Argentina to a World Cup title in 1986.

NETIZENS PAY TRIBUTE

Netizens paid a heartfelt tribute to the legendary footballer. One user wrote, "Diego Maradona. A footballer like no other. What a player, what a life. RIP." Another one said, "Gone but never forgotten. RIP to a true great, Diego Maradona." [sic]

This photo changed my life because it represents the time my Dad became my hero.



Maradona was larger than life in my eyes, and the fact that my Dad shared a pitch with him (let alone locked him down) allowed me to dream that I could be a footballer.

RIP to one of the greatest.💔 pic.twitter.com/oUX1VlMQ90 — Alecko Eskandarian (@alecko11) November 25, 2020

Very saddened to learn about the passing away of a true legend of the game, Diego Maradona 😢



Rest in peace, Maradona. ⚽️💔 pic.twitter.com/e5427QsGAM — Harjinder Singh Kukreja (@SinghLions) November 25, 2020

The only man to single handedly win a World Cup by himself.



Greatest World Cup goal ever.



Hand of God.



Absolutely barking, but that's what made him a true footballing genius in every way.



What. A. Player.



RIP Diego Maradona. pic.twitter.com/12yxiJEwxO — Drawty (@DrawtyDevil) November 25, 2020

One of those deaths where you certainly remember where you were, what you were doing and who you were with when you heard it: Rest In Peace Diego Armando Maradona 🇦🇷 pic.twitter.com/SeWJBxGCMH — JJ. Omojuwa (@Omojuwa) November 25, 2020

Of all the moments of Maradona being shared, my fav is when he was in charge of Gimnasia, they played Newell's Old Boys away and they gave him a Godfather like throne to seat on pitch side he was that powerful. They won 4-0 as well pic.twitter.com/FHQ6M68zNi — Ciaran (@speltcia) November 25, 2020

(with PTI inputs)