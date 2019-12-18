Diego Maradona Wants Pochettino To Coach Boca Juniors After Tottenham Sacking

Diego Maradona said that former Tottenham manager Mauricio Pochettino should come back to Argentina and coach Boca Juniors. Maradona's comments have come at a time when Pochettino has been linked with top clubs such as Arsenal, Bayern Munich and Manchester United since he was sacked in November.

'Pochettino should coach Boca Juniors'

The legendary player is now the manager of Argentinian club Gimnasia y Esgrima La Plata and said that Pochettino should be the head coach of Boca after Gustavo Alfaro parted ways with the club. Responding to questions he will not go back to manage Boca Juniors because he does not stand in agreement with the hierarchy who still manages the club, adding that a club is and cannot be run within a locker room.

Maradona said that his immediate aim is to help his current team to avoid relegation and wants to finish in the best way possible. Gimnasia is currently placed at the 21st position in a league with 24 teams.

Mauricio Pochettino was sacked as Tottenham's manager after a string of disastrous results left the 2018-19 Champions League finalists 4 places above the relegation zone in the 14th position. However, his successor changed the fortunes for the struggling club and has helped them to the 5th position after 17 matches.

Read: El Clasico: Fede Valverde Claims To Have Earned His Place In Real Madrid With His Football

Read: World Cup 2022: Qatar Welcomes LGBTQ Football Fans Ahead Of Tournament

'I'm open to new projects'

The former Tottenham boss, in a recent interview, stated that he is open to listening to new projects which come his way. Mauricio Pochettino said, "At my age, one does not need much time to recover. There are a lot of clubs and attractive projects for me to take on."

Mauricio Pochettino wants to become Manchester United's next manager.



(via Manchester Evening News) pic.twitter.com/qKuHTflzx6 — Transferchanger (@TransferChanger) December 3, 2019

'I gave it my all'

In a statement released by the League Managers Association, Mauricio Pochettino thanked Joe Lewis and Daniel Levy for giving him the opportunity to be a part of Tottenham Hotspur’s history. He was particularly grateful to everyone he met at Tottenham, including the club staff and the football players during his tenure lasting for five and a half years. He was appreciative of the fans' support that he received during his long tenure. Pochettino further stated that he gave his all to accomplish the objectives set for him by the club. He also wished the team well for the future.

Read: Former Brazilian Footballer José Ramírez Barreto Visits Asansol In West Bengal

Read: Sir Alex Ferguson Opposes FIFA Global Super League Reforms, Questions Premier League Clubs

(With inputs from agencies)