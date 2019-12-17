El Clasico: Fede Valverde Claims To Have Earned His Place In Real Madrid With His Football

Fede Valverde has made a name for himself this season. The 21-year-old has managed to become a regular starter for Real Madrid under Zinedine Zidane. The Uruguayan has taken Luka Modric's place in the team as both the players were seen starting alternate games for the Los Blancos. Valverde has credited his good run to Real Madrid's coach Zidane. Valverde, while talking in a recent interview, stated that it means a lot to have Zidane's trust in him. The midfielder added that it's not easy to play an inexperienced kid in tough games. He praised Zidane's faith in him when the team isn't doing well and are regularly getting criticized.

Fede Valverde is in Zidane's plans:

Valverde revealed that Zidane asked him to work for the team. He wanted to show the side what he can do with the ball. According to Valverde, the boss instructed him to do exactly what he does in the training which is to distribute the ball with quality and be careful with his passes. He further added that Zidane asked him to get forward and informed him that he is useful in front of the goal. Despite getting noticed by Zidane, Valverde admitted that he was having some complex when he first started playing for the Los Blancos. Valverde said that he had worked his whole life to get to that point. However, he found it difficult to start with.

Fede Valverde added that it's not easy to enter into a dressing room in which there are players like Luka Modric, Casemiro, Sergio Ramos, Gareth Bale and Karim Benzema. Valverde further said that he now has a friendly relation with the senior Real Madrid players as he has earned his place in the team with his football. The Uruguayan is expected to start for Real Madrid against Barcelona on November 19, 2019, for the first 'El Clasico' of the season.

