Dimitri Payet Ridicules Neymar With Photoshopped Picture Of PSG Star's Head On A Dog

Olympique Marseille star Dimitri Payet mocked Paris Saint-Germain attacker Neymar on social media after his side secured a 1-0 win over the Ligue 1 champions. Payet shared a picture of French rap group Bande Organisee to his Instagram handle with the members' heads replaced by Marseille players and head coach Andre Villas-Boas. Payet even added a photoshopped image of Neymar onto the body of a dog held by Alvaro Gonzalez. "In an organised band. It’s not the capital (of France), it’s Marseille," Payet added in the caption.

Payet's shots at PSG and Neymar comes in the wake of PSG's loss to Bayern Munich in the Champions League finals last month. The 33-year-old former Lille man pointed out to the fact that OM remains the only French club to be crowned European champions.

Neymar racism allegations on Alvaro Gonzalez

The shock 1-0 win for Marseille saw a controversial climax with three PSG players - Layvin Kurzawa, Leandro Paredes and Neymar - and two Marielle players - Jordan Amavi and Dario Benedetto - being sent off during the stoppage time. Neymar, who kept complaining to the officials of racism during the latter stages of the match, was shown a straight red for punching Alvaro Gonzalez in the back of the head. The Brazilian claimed Gonzalez called him a "monkey son of a b****" after a huge brawl erupted during the closing stages of the match.

Neymar repeating “Racismo no” to a Marseille player.



After the match, Neymar continued accusing Gonzalez of racism. He tweeted, "VAR catching my “aggression” is easy. Now I want to see the image of the racist calling me “MONO H*** DE P***” (monkey son of a b****) that I want to see! What's up? You punish me. I am expelled. What about him? What's up?"

VAR pegar a minha “agressão” é mole ... agora eu quero ver pegar a imagem do racista me chamando de “MONO HIJO DE PUTA” (macaco filha da puta)... isso eu quero ver!

Alvaro Gonzalez was quick to distance himself from allegations of racism and shared a post to social media with a message of anti-racism. "There is no place for racism. Clean race and with many colleagues and friends on a daily basis. Sometimes you have to learn to lose and take it on the field. Incredible 3 points today. Allez l'OM. Thanks, family," he wrote.

Neymar retaliated in the comments section, replying, "You are not a man to assume your mistake, losing is part of the sport. Now insulting and bringing racism into our lives no, I don't agree. I don't respect you! You have no character! Be a MAN. Racist."

In response to Neymar's accusation of racism, PSG responded on Monday, stating they are in full support of their Brazilian star and will await an investigation report on the incident from LFP's Disciplinary Commission. "For more than 15 years the Club has been strongly committed to the fight against all forms of discrimination alongside its partners SOS Racisme, Licra and Sportitude. Paris Saint-Germain looks forward to the LFP's Disciplinary Commission to investigate and ascertain the facts, and the Club remains at the LFP's disposal for any assistance required."

