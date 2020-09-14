Neymar Sent Off After Lashing Out At Marseille Star Alvaro Gonzalez For 'act Of Racism'

Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) have had a gruelling start to their Ligue 1 title defence this season. Thomas Tuchel's men, who were the Champions League finalists the previous season, have tasted shocking defeats in the first two fixtures of the league. Besides the defeat, the recent derby clash against Marseille could be remembered for the wrong reasons with Neymar lashing out at Alvaro Gonzalez for hurling a racist abuse at him during an extra-time brawl.

Also Read | PSG confirm three more COVID-19 cases, tally rises to six including Neymar

PSG vs Marseille: Defending Ligue 1 champions' second defeat

Marseille's Florian Thauvin opened the scoring in the first half against the defending Ligue 1 champions at the Parc des Princes. Thauvin struck a volley from a splendid set-piece from Dimitri Payet. Marseille clung onto the lead until the final whistle, although the game ended in utmost chaos.

In the injury time, five players including Neymar were sent off after a physical altercation. Besides, the PSG vs Marseille clash also saw 12 yellow cards in normal game-time. Marseille's Dario Benedetto and PSG star Leandro Paredes ended up in an argument following a challenge, that led to a full-blown out clash between the two sides.

Also Read | Neymar & Di Maria among 3 PSG players who test COVID-19 positive; had travelled to Ibiza

PSG vs Marseille: Neymar levels racism claims

Neymar got involved in a physical exchange with Alvaro Gonzalez that saw him being sent off from the game. As he marched out of the field, the Brazil superstar was seen complaining to the fourth official, of an alleged racist abuse hurled at him by the Marseille player.

VAR pegar a minha “agressão” é mole ... agora eu quero ver pegar a imagem do racista me chamando de “MONO HIJO DE PUTA” (macaco filha da puta)... isso eu quero ver!

E aí? CARRETILHA vc me pune.. CASCUDO sou expulso... e eles? E aí ? — Neymar Jr (@neymarjr) September 13, 2020

Further television footage analysis and pitchside microphone observations suggest that Neymar is pointing at the Marseille centre-back and complaining, "Racism, no?" The altercation didn't stop with the Neymar red card. The former Barcelona man took to Twitter to express his anger on the racism incident.

Also Read | Messi joins Ronaldo, Neymar in sensational transfer sagas as icon's Barcelona exit looms

Neymar racism: Brazilian alleges abuse by Alvaro Gonzalez

Único arrependimento que tenho é por não ter dado na cara desse babaca — Neymar Jr (@neymarjr) September 13, 2020

Neymar stated that it was easy for the Video Assistant Referee (VAR) to catch hold of his aggression. But he now wants to see the footage in which Alvaro Gonzalez is seen hurling racial abuse at him. In another tweet, Neymar insists that he regrets not having punched the Marseille defender's face. The 28-year-old was sent off for punching Alvaro Gonzalez on the back of his head.

No existe lugar para el racismo. Carrera limpia y con muchos compañeros y amigos en el día a día. A veces hay que aprender a perder y asumirlo en el campo. Increibles 3 puntos hoy. Allez l’OM💙 Gracias familia⚪️Ⓜ️🙌🏼 pic.twitter.com/4DuUT1PT0x — Álvaro González (@AlvaroGonzalez_) September 13, 2020

After the Neymar racism allegations, Alvaro Gonzalez attempt to come clean of the charges. He took to Twitter to assert that there was no place for racism on the field. He also took a jibe at Neymar, insisting that one should learn how to lose and accept defeat gracefully.

Also Read | PSG worry over chances of Neymar, Navas contracting COVID-19 after 2 others test positive

PSG languish at the 18th spot

Besides Neymar, the PSG vs Marseille clash also saw Layvin Kurzawa, Leandro Paredes, Jordi Amavi and Dario Benedetto being sent off for the altercation. PSG, the UEFA Champions League finalists, with two defeats in two games, now languish at the 18th spot in the league and will next come up against Metz on Wednesday (Thursday according to IST).

Image courtesy: AP