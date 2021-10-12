Diogo Dalot Reveals How Ronaldo's 'another Level' Preparation Helps Man Utd Dressing Room

22-year old defender Diogo Dalot says he relishes every opportunity to play with fellow countryman and idol Cristiano Ronaldo for both club and country. The young Portuguese international explained how he followed Ronaldo throughout his childhood and how the 36-year old inspired him.

While opportunities have been rare for Dalot to feature in Manchester United's starting 11, he was alongside his idol to celebrate his late winner against Villarreal in the UEFA Champions League on September 30. The Red Devils came from a goal down to beat the La Liga outfit 2-1 on that day.

Diogo Dalot explains why Cristiano Ronaldo is an inspiration to him

In an interview with Inside United, which is the club's official magazine, Diogo Dalot said, "My first memory was when he was at United, that's when I learnt all about him and really liked the way he played. I’ve spoken many times about Cristiano – he was a big reference for me growing up and then having the opportunity to meet him in the national team, and now being his team-mate. It’s a very good achievement for me too because when you grow up, you want to play with the best and, playing with the best, it's a very proud moment in my career."

Dalot also added that the five-time Ballon d'Or winner has a huge influence in his native Portugal. "In our country, everybody knows him, everybody follows him, and he’s had a big impact. It’s another level. Something we can’t describe with words, just to enjoy while we still can and he’s still playing. And I’m very happy that he’s here now," added the 22-year old.

Diogo Dalot reveals the first time he saw Cristiano Ronaldo play

In the same interview, Diogo Dalot revealed that the first time he saw Cristiano Ronaldo was when the five-time Ballon d'Or winner scored a 100-yard stunner against Porto. The young Portuguese international said that while he was not too happy because he supports Porto, he did try to reach out to Ronaldo when he was a kid. Since then, he has watched his videos on the internet tirelessly 'like everybody else.'

Dalot ended the interview by explaining how Ronaldo's preparation is at 'another level.' The 22-year old said that it is 'special' to watch his 'energy and that mentality. He also added that the 36-year old 'brings everybody up,' which is positive for everyone.

