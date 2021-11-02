Djibril Cisse Says Former Newcastle Striker Is 'as Good As' PSG's Lionel Messi

Ex-French striker Djibril Cisse has heaped praise on former PSG and Newcastle United winger Hatem Ben Arfa and claimed he is as good as Lionel Messi. Despite being once touted to become a megastar, Ben Arfa has failed to utilize his full potential, with the Frenchman currently unattached to any club having left Ligue 1 side, Bordeaux, at the end of last Ligue 1 season.

Hatem Ben Arfa has played for nine different clubs in his senior career and has been part of teams that have won nine trophies, all in his native France.

Speaking on a YouTube show called Soyons Foot he said, "Technically, Hatem… I might seem crazy but I think that Ben Arfa at a good level is as good as a Messi, I’ve seen him do things… I’ll say it again, Hatem at his best is Messi."

Hatem Ben Arfa as good as Lionel Messi? Djibril Cisse's eerie comparison

However, for many Djibril Cisse's comparisons of the Argentine and the Frenchmen is beyond understanding. Lionel Messi is arguably one of the greatest players the game has seen and comparing him with Hatem Ben Arfa is questionable. Messi has dominated the footballing arena for close to two decades, winning multiple league titles (10), domestic cups (7), and five Champions League titles while also bagging 675 goals and 301 assists in 786 appearances at the club level. Lionel Messi is also the record holder for the highest number of Ballon d'Or wins (6) as well as the most European Golden Shoe triumphs (6) and has won several other honours.

In comparison, Hatem Ben Arfa's stats are nowhere close, managing 75 goals and 62 assists to his name in 419 club appearances, winning the Ligue 1 title five times and the French Cup thrice. The player is currently a free agent after his club Bordeaux opted out from renewing his contract and the 34-year-old, who is of the same age as Messi hasn't found a club to play for.

As for Messi, after close to two decades at Barcelona, the Argentine forward is currently plying his trade for French giants Paris Saint-Germain after moving on a free transfer.

(Image: AP)