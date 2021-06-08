Donny Van De Beek Heartbreak As Netherlands Midfielder Out Of Euro 2020 With Injury

Manchester United star Donny van de Beek will miss featuring for the Netherlands national team in the upcoming European Championship as confirmed by the Dutch FA on Tuesday. The 24-year-old midfielder has not been able to stay fully fit and continues his battle of struggling with injury resulting in the Man United star missing out from the Euro 2020.

🔶 Donny van de Beek misses EURO 2020

Van de Beek has to let the European Championship pass by. The midfielder is struggling with an injury. As a result, he is not available in time for EURO 2020. Frank de Boer will not call a replacement for Van de Beek.

Get well soon, Donny! 🙏 — OnsOranje (@OnsOranje) June 8, 2021

What happened to Donny van de Beek?

Despite featuring in training with the national team over the last week, Van de Beek was not a part of the playing 11 for Holland's warm-up matches with national team head coach Frank de Boer aiming to provide adequate rest and recovery time to the Man United star. He missed Netherlands' 2-2 draw against Scotland last week and was not a part of the Dutch team that recorded a massive 3-0 win against Georgia last week.

The Netherlands took to Twitter and shared a Donny van de Beek injury update revealing the player's struggle with injury revealing that the Manchester United midfielder will miss Euro 2020. The Dutch FA also added that national team manager Frank de Boer has decided to opt against calling in a replacement and will play with a 25-man team in the upcoming Euro 2020.

Netherlands squad Euro 2020

Goalkeepers: Marco Bizot, Tim Krul, Maarten Stekelenburg

Defenders: Patrick van Aanholt,Owen Wijndal, Daley Blind, Nathan Ake, Matthijs de Ligt, Denzel Dumfries, Joel Veltman, Jurrien Timber, Stefan de Vrij

Midfielders: Ryan Gravenberch, Georginio Wijnaldum, Davy Klaassen, Frenkie de Jong, Marten de Roon,Teun Koopmeiners

Forwards: Memphis Depay, Quincy Promes, Cody Gakpo, Steven Berghuis, Donyell Malen, Luuk de Jong, Wout Weghorst

Netherlands Euro 2020 fixtures

Netherlands find themselves slotted in Group C of the upcoming European Championship where they are scheduled to lock horns against North Macedonia, Ukraine and Austria. The Dutch national football team will kickstart their European Championship campaign against Ukraine in their first group match on June 13 in Amsterdam. They get a four-day rest period with their second league match set for Thursday, June 17 against Austria at the Johan Cruijff Arena. They end their group stage clash on June 21 with their final meeting coming against North Macedonia ahead of the knockout stages.

The Dutch will be happy given the current group they have drawn and will start the group stages as favourites. They are likely to end No. 1 in Group C and advance into the knockout stages of the Euro 2020 starting from June 23. Their knockout round opponents will depend upon their position at the end of group stages with Holland trying to qualify through all rounds and aiming to feature in the Euro 2020 final scheduled to be held at Wembley in London on July 11.