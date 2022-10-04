A social media spat between former Premier League footballers Rio Ferdinand and Jamie Carragher has currently become one of the most talked about topics in the football world. Speaking on his podcast, ‘Vibe to Five’ after Manchester United’s 3-6 loss to Manchester City on Sunday, the United legend Ferdinand expressed displeasure with manager Erik ten Hag for not starting with Casemior and Ronaldo.

“You can’t have your top goalscorer, who gets 24/25 goals a season on the bench, I’m sorry. People talking about, I’ve seen Roy Keane talk about it and I totally agree. Why are we so concerned with what people don’t do all the time? What’s he good at? The hardest thing to do in football is score goals. And this guy does it as good, if not better than anybody,” Ferdinand said in his podcast.

Rio Ferdinand's stance on Cristiano Ronaldo not playing

"When you sign a player like Casemiro, who has shown you a body work that can not be questioned until you give him a chance to prove himself in the league. So, bringing him, a new country, new culture, and new teammates, and you are telling him to go out and play in a way he has never played before,” Ferdinand said, before shedding light on Erling Haaland’s fear among the rivals.

Meanwhile, Ferdinand later shared the video on Twitter and mentioned Jamie Carragher in the caption. “Carra you still upset he didn’t shake ur hand at Old Trafford? The hardest thing to do in football is score goals,”. The former United star referred to the on-field incident involving Ronaldo and Carragher that took place in August.

Cristiano Ronaldo blanked Casemiro

Ahead of Manchester United’s 2-1 win over Liverpool in the EPL in August, Carragher made headlines for being blanked by Ronaldo, while the footballer shook hands with Roy Keane, Garry Neville, but not with him. Former Liverpool player Jamie Carragher is a known critique of Ronaldo made a few wild claims in his reply to Ferdinand. He called Ferdinand a Ronaldo fan boy and accusing him of asking Ferdinand to defend him.

“No I’m delighted it went viral! Rio I know how it works, he’s your mate & you/Evra & the rest are on the group WhatsApp & he asks you to come out & defend him, don’t be his fan boy you’re Rio Ferdinand!!,” Carragher tweeted.

Carragher then received another reply from Ferdinand, which read, “What WhatsApp group?! Leave off lad…I want this same energy with Roy keane when ya next in the studio stop getting bullied

