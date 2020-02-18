DOR Vs PSG Dream11 Prediction, Top Picks, Team News And UCL Schedule

Borussia Dortmund host a full-strength Paris Saint-Germain outfit at the Signal Iduna Park on Tuesday night (Wednesday IST). The German giants will be well aware of the attacking threat that PSG possesses. They are led by the likes of Kylian Mbappe, Neymar, Angel di Maria and Mauro Icardi. Former Dortmund coach Thomas Tuchel will be returning to Dortmund for the first time in European competitions. He will hope to secure a crucial advantage in the first leg of their Champions League Round of 16 tie. You can play the DOR vs PSG Dream11 prediction game on the fantasy gaming app – Dream11. Here are the DOR vs PSG Dream11 prediction and squad details.

Also Read | Champions League Round of 16 fixtures, schedule, live streaming details

Lucien Favre gives pre-match presser where he talks about Erling Haaland

🎙 Favre pregame presser:



"Playing in Dortmund is obviously a bit different, but he (Haaland) already has experience with Salzburg in the @ChampionsLeague. I don't think it'll take a long time for him to get going." pic.twitter.com/hu0oj5Mcw2 — Borussia Dortmund (@BlackYellow) February 17, 2020

Also Read | Barcelona given until March 6 to sign a replacement for Ousmane Dembele

DOR vs PSG Dream11 prediction

DOR vs PSG Dream11 prediction - Borussia Dortmund squad

Roman Burki, Luca Unbehaun, Eric Oelschlagel, Marwin Hitz, Manuel Akanji, Achrat Hakimi, Marcel Schmelzer, Lukasz Piszczek, Mats Hummels, Mateu Morey, Leonardo Balerdi, Dan-Axel Zagaddou, Nico Schulz, Marco Reus, Julian Brandt, Giovanni Reyna, Raphaael Guerreiro, Emre Can, Axel Witsel, Tobias Raschl, Mahmoud Dahoud, Thomas Delaney, Erling Haaland, Jadon Sancho, Thorgan Hazard, Mario Gotze.

DOR vs PSG Dream11 prediction - Paris Saint-Germain squad

Keylor Navas, Sergio Rico, Marcin Bulka, Garissone Innocent, Thiago Silva, Presnel Kimpembe, Thilo Kehrer, Marquinhos, Thomas Meunier, Abdou Diallo, Mitchel Bakker, Colin Dagba, Nianzou Kouassi, Loïc Mbe Soh, Marco Verratti, Leandro Paredes, Ángel Di María, Juan Bernat, Pablo Sarabia, Ander Herrera, Julian Draxler, Idrissa Gueye, Adil Aouchiche, Kylian Mbappé, Edinson Cavani, Neymar, Eric Maxim Choupo-Moting, Mauro Icardi, Layvin Kurzawa, Arnaud Kalimuendo Muinga.

Also Read | Dortmund vs PSG live streaming details, schedule, team news, match preview

DOR vs PSG Dream11 match schedule

Date - Tuesday, February 18, 2020

Kick-Off time - 1:30 AM (IST) Wednesday, February 19, 2020

Venue - Signal Iduna Park

Also Read | Eden Hazard lets the world know how to pronounce surname correctly after super

DOR vs PSG Dream11 top picks

Goalkeeper: R Burki

Defenders: M Akanji, A Hakimi, T Meunier

Midfielders: J Sancho, A Witsel, P Sarabia, A Di Maria

Forwards: Neymar, K Mbappe, M Icardi

DOR vs PSG Dream11 prediction

PSG will start as favourites to win against Borussia Dortmund.

Note: Please keep in mind that these DOR vs PSG Dream11 suggestions are made with our own analysis. The DOR vs PSG Dream11 selections does not guarantee positive results in your games.

Also Read | Chelsea vs Manchester United: Fernando Torres recalls 2011 stunner against Red Devils